Demi Lovato, Halsey and More Stars React After Taylor Swift Slams Scooter Braun for Bullying

Celebrities are taking sides after Taylor Swift released a scathing note that accused Scooter Braun of “manipulative bullying” after he acquired her musical catalog.

Swift, 29, slammed Braun, who manages stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, upon learning that his Ithaca Holdings had acquired her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, from founder Scott Borchetta – meaning Braun now owns all of her masters.

“Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” she said, accusing Braun of using Justin Bieber and Kanye West to bully her on social media after a feud over West’s song lyrics on the track “Famous.”

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer said her disdain for Braun made his purchasing her catalog her “worst nightmare,” and concluded her letter by writing she was “sad and grossed out” by the situation.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Chance Yeh/Getty; Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

Naturally, the music world quickly chimed in with defenses of both Swift and Braun, with Justin Bieber, who was at the heart of the bullying drama, taking his manager’s side.

Bieber wrote a lengthy Instagram message apologizing for a 2016 Instagram post Swift provided as evidence of said bullying, but denied that Braun was responsible.

“Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.!” wrote Bieber, who admitted he hasn’t spoken to Swift in years. “What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing I know is both scooter and I love you.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Slams Scooter Braun for ‘Manipulative Bullying’ After He Acquires Her Music Catalog

He concluded, “Neither scooter or I have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone I loves character that’s crossing a line.”

Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin responded, “gentleman.,” in the comments section, though her show of support caught the eye of Swift’s pal Cara Delevingne, who joined the conversation in defense of Swift.

Image zoom Cara Delevingne/Instagram

“Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored. I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions,” Delevingne responded on Instagram. “As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened. I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is. This issue that @taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that. As you said, you haven’t spoken to her in years which means you definitely don’t understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try and learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story.”

Demi Lovato, who signed with Braun back in May, also defended her manager on Instagram, describing him as a “good man” and declaring her loyalty to her “team.”

Image zoom Demi Lovato/Instagram

“I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man. Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is,” she wrote.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Former Label Head Denies Singer’s Claims Scooter Braun Was ‘Bullying’ Her

Perhaps sensing she’d be facing backlash, the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer added, “Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team.”

Image zoom Demi Lovato/Instagram

Yael Cohen, 32, Braun’s wife, also defended her husband and responded to Swift’s claims in a lengthy Instagram post shared on Sunday.

“I have never been one for a public airing of laundry, but when you attack my husband… here we go,” she started.

“Girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drops friend like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in,” Yael wrote. “Beyond that, it’s easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying.”

Cohen also said that her husband has always been a champion for Swift in the past.

“What you haven’t seen is what happens behind closed doors, when he has supported and stood up for you. When he has challenged his clients to be kind or be quiet,” she said in her post. “When he has reached an olive branch out to you on numerous occasions. ”

She continued, “Scott (Scooter) was excited to work and build with you. How embarrassing this temper tantrum is because you didn’t get your own way. He believes in and supports you, I sincerely hope you can learn to love and believe in yourself the way my husband does.”

Though they did not chime in, Kendall Jenner and Kacey Musgraves liked Yael’s post.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Defends Scooter Braun After Taylor Swift Accuses Manager of ‘Bullying’ Her

Scott Borchetta, CEO of Big Machine Records, defended Braun in a letter posted to his label’s web site on Sunday.

“As to her comments about ‘being in tears or close to it’ anytime my new partner Scooter Braun’s name was brought up, I certainly never experienced that,” he wrote.

“Was I aware of some prior issues between Taylor and Justin Bieber? Yes. But there were also times where Taylor knew that I was close to Scooter and that Scooter was a very good source of information for upcoming album releases, tours, etc, and I’d reach out to him for information on our behalf,” Borchetta continued. “Scooter has always been and will continue to be a supporter and honest custodian for Taylor and her music.”

Swift, meanwhile, found more support in Halsey, a fellow singer-songwriter who sympathized with Swift’s desire to own music she’d written herself.

“Taylor Swift is a huge reason why I always insisted to write my own music. I believed if she did it (in a way that made my teeth ache like cold water and my heart swell and my eyes leak) then I should too,” she wrote on Twitter. “She deserves to own the painstaking labor of her heart… And it turns my guts that no matter how much power or success a woman has in this life, you are still susceptible to someone coming along and making you feel powerless out of spite.”

Iggy Azalea also weighed in, explaining she was thrilled to own the master of her upcoming album, because “they really do [people] crazy dirty on ownership of their intellectual property in the biz.”

Telling someone about a deal days before it’s public means the deal was already done & she never had the opportunity to even make a bid to own her own work. These deals take months to negotiate in long form. https://t.co/Ra7NdxzcOM — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 30, 2019

And this is why I’m so happy to own my master for this new album, they really do ppl crazy dirty on ownership of their intellectual property in the biz. https://t.co/RtyN37yEvQ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 30, 2019

Joseph Kahn, a music video director who shot Swift’s videos for “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Bad Blood,” among others, wrote on Twitter he felt “terrible” for his frequent collaborator, and slammed Justin Bieber as a “horrible person.”

I feel terrible for Taylor. This is the record business at it’s most ruthless and shady. She is genuinely one of the nicest people ever and does not deserve this. She should own her work. These people are soulless.https://t.co/RoHkFumLFA — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) June 30, 2019

“This is the record business at its most ruthless and shady. She is genuinely one of the nicest people ever and does not deserve this,” he wrote. “She should own her work. These people are soulless… There is a douchebag component to the entertainment business. Men whose sole reason to exist is greed, revenge, score points.”

There is one way for @scooterbraun to salvage this situation and make this right. Sell Taylor's songs back to her. He can keep the rest of Big Machine. All artists are watching. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 1, 2019

He added that the only way for Braun to rectify the situation would be to sell Swift’s songs back to her.

Swift’s friend Todrick Hall, a former client of Braun’s, had harsh words for his ex-manager, describing him as an “evil person” consumed by wealth and his ego.

For those asking, I left Scooter Braun a long time ago…I am saddened by this news, but not shocked. He is an evil person who’s only concern is his wealth and feeding his disgusting ego. I believe he is homophobic & I know from his own mouth that he is not a Swift fan. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) June 30, 2019

I truly hope justice is served and that my friend’s music will fall into the hands of a better human. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) June 30, 2019

“I believe he is homophobic & I know from his own mouth that he is not a Swift fan. I truly hope justice is served and that my friend’s music will fall into the hands of a better human,” he wrote.

Hall also called out Hailey Baldwin and Braun’s wife Yael Cohen Braun directly for supporting their husbands, writing that, “Men sending women in (their wives) to carry out their patriarchal bulls- is the worst form of feminist and human betrayal of all time – looking at you Yael and Hailey.”

While Selena Gomez has yet to chime in, her mother Mandy Teefey did, writing on Instagram she wanted to give Swift a “big hug.”

“Thank you for speaking out about this and teaching future young artist about protecting themselves,” she wrote. “I don’t understand the pleasure of power plays to simply hurt people! To deny you the option to your own blood, sweat and tears, especially as a young woman who shared growing up in front of the world, is heartbreaking!!”

Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt, who was once part of Swift’s “squad,” supported her friend by reminding fans that at the end of the day, the issue was about Swift’s ownership of her work.

Taylor doesn’t deserve for someone who has constantly BULLIED her to OWN THE RIGHTS to her blood, sweat, + tears. It’s not the dark ages – artists shouldn’t be held down, and I couldn’t be prouder of my friend for standing up for what’s right. End of story. — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) July 1, 2019

This is about protecting artists. Taylor courageously exposed a grown man who has time + time again proven his obsession with holding her down, like his reputation precedes him. He doesn’t deserve a morsel of control over the archives of her past. — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) July 1, 2019

Sad day for music, esp considering Taylor’s generous contributions to the industry. 😦 — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) July 1, 2019

“Taylor doesn’t deserve for someone who has constantly BULLIED her to OWN THE RIGHTS to her blood, sweat, + tears,” she wrote. “This is about protecting artists. Taylor courageously exposed a grown man who has time + time again proven his obsession with holding her down, like his reputation precedes him. He doesn’t deserve a morsel of control over the archives of her past.”

Even Hannah Brown, ABC’s current Bachelorette, weighed in, sharing a photo of Swift performing to Twitter.

“Oh heck no…don’t mess with our Queen Taylor. #fangirlactivated #IStandWithTaylor #WeStandWithTaylorSwift @taylorswift13,” she wrote.