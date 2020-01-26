Here's What Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like at Their First Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift
Swift looked like a princess in a romantic purple gown at the 2008 Grammys.
Kelly Clarkson
Fresh off of her American Idol win, Clarkson wore a black gown to the Grammys in 2004.
Jennifer Lopez
All that glitters is gold … or J. Lo in 1999.
Ariana Grande
Before she was performing at the awards show, Grande was a redhead in 2011.
Mariah Carey
Legends only. Carey wore a black mini-dress to the Grammys in 1991.
Justin Bieber
Baby, baby, baby Biebs! The singer’s first time at the awards show was 2010.
Lady Gaga
Starting off strong, Lady Gaga rocked an avant-garde outfit at the 2010 Grammys.
Britney Spears
Spears went totally glam for the 2000 Grammy Awards in an all-white outfit and fur stole.
Gwen Stefani
Totally rock n’ roll! Stefani mixed prints at the 1997 Grammys.
Christina Aguilera
Time to shine! Aguilera rocked a silver sequined mini-dress at the 2000 awards.
Céline Dion
The now-legend looked totally different at the 1992 Grammy Awards.
Destiny's Child
Kelly Rowland, Farrah Franklin, Beyoncé Knowles and Michelle Williams made it cool to match your bandmates at the 2000 Grammy Awards.
Katy Perry
Perry looked pretty in pink at her first awards in 2009.
Carrie Underwood
The American Idol winner sparkled on the carpet in 2007.
Rihanna
Oh, na na! Rihanna made her Grammys debut in 2007.
Miley Cyrus
Back when she was still getting the best of both worlds as Hannah Montana, Cyrus hit up her first Grammy Awards.
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
The country couple attended their first Grammys ceremony together in 1998, two years after they tied the knot.
Alicia Keys
Soon-to-be two-time host Keys has always had a unique sense of style. Here she is in 2002 on the red carpet.
Shakira
Shakira gave the golden megaphone a run for its money when she turned up in this gold ensemble in 2000.
Madonna
Madonna couldn’t even carry all of her awards at the 1999 show.
Keith Urban
Can you believe that this is country hunk and husband to Nicole Kidman, Urban?! He made his Grammys debut in 2001, if the hair is any indicator.
Kanye West
West wore all white to his first Grammys in 2005 and even flashed an elusive smile after taking home three.
Selena Gomez
Before she was releasing music and performing onstage, Gomez was an actress, who made her Grammys debut in 2011.
John Legend
The EGOT winner looked smooth in his velour tuxedo in 2005.
Cher
The icon looked like a fairy in her outfit for the 1974 awards.
Adele
Hello, it’s Adele! The singer, who wont best new artist in 2009, went for an all-back look for the awards show.