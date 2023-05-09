Inside the New SiriusXM Studios in Miami, Plus All the Stars Who Visited During Week One!

Carrie Underwood, Pitbull and the Jonas Brothers were among the celebs who brought the heat to the broadcasting company's cool new destination

By People Staff
Published on May 9, 2023 03:11 PM
01 of 15

DJ Khaled

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 05: DJ Khaled attends SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

The producer made his mark on the autograph wall inside.

02 of 15

The Jonas Brothers

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 05: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speak during SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session at SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

In front of a live studio audience, the trio performed some of their new tunes.

03 of 15

Carrie Underwood

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 03: Carrie Underwood attends 'Howard Stern broadcasts live rom the SiriusXM Miami studios' on May 03, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

The country star showed off the view from the balcony after announcing her new SiriusXM channel, Carrie's Country.

04 of 15

Becky G

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 05: Becky G attends SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Taking the mic for the morning, th esinger helped launch SiriusXM's newest channel, Hits Uno.

05 of 15

Pitbull

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 02: Pitbull attends Howard Stern's live broadcast from the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 02, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Mr. 305 added his name to the autograph wall.

06 of 15

Pitbull & Jon Bon Jovi

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 02: (L-R) Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi attend Howard Stern's live broadcast from the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 02, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

And also hung out with the rock legend after a chance encounter.

07 of 15

will.i.am

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 05: (L-R) Uncle Luke, LL Cool J, Greg Nice and DJ Z-Trip attend SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

The producer flashed a smile during his chat at the studio.

08 of 15

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen hosted a special edition of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live from the SiriusXM Miami Studios. Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Cohen hosted a special edition of Andy Cohen Live from the SiriusXM Miami studio.

09 of 15

LL Cool J

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 05: (L-R) LL Cool J and Greg Nice speak during 'Salute The Sample' on SiriusXM's Rock The Bells Radio at SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

The rapper taped an episode of Salute The Sample for his SiriusXM channel, with Greg Nice at his side.

10 of 15

Uncle Luke, LL Cool J, Greg Nice and DJ Z-Trip

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 05: (L-R) Uncle Luke, LL Cool J, Greg Nice and DJ Z-Trip attend SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Backstage, LL joined his pals.

11 of 15

Tinx

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Tinx attends 'Tinx hosts a liv
Emma McIntyre/Getty

TikTok star Tinx hosted a live podcast taping of It's Me, Tinx, from Miami.

12 of 15

Paul Wesley

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 05: Paul Wesley speaks at SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Wesley popped down to Miami for a Q&A at the new space.

13 of 15

Bailey Zimmerman

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 03: Bailey Zimmerman performs on SiriusXM's The Highway at the SiriusXM Miami Studio on May 03, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

The rising country star hit the high notes for his performance in Miami.

14 of 15

Anitta

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 03: Anitta attends 'Howard Stern broadcasts live rom the SiriusXM Miami studios' on May 03, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Pretty in pink, the singer sat down with Hits 1 Miami at the SiriusXM Miami studio.

15 of 15

Carlos Vives

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Carlos Vives (C) performs at SiriusXM Studios on May 04, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

The singer took a seat for his performance in Miami.

