Inside the New SiriusXM Studios in Miami, Plus All the Stars Who Visited During Week One!

01 of 15 DJ Khaled Emma McIntyre/Getty The producer made his mark on the autograph wall inside.

02 of 15 The Jonas Brothers Emma McIntyre/Getty In front of a live studio audience, the trio performed some of their new tunes.

03 of 15 Carrie Underwood Emma McIntyre/Getty The country star showed off the view from the balcony after announcing her new SiriusXM channel, Carrie's Country.

04 of 15 Becky G Emma McIntyre/Getty Taking the mic for the morning, th esinger helped launch SiriusXM's newest channel, Hits Uno.

05 of 15 Pitbull Emma McIntyre/Getty Mr. 305 added his name to the autograph wall.

06 of 15 Pitbull & Jon Bon Jovi Emma McIntyre/Getty And also hung out with the rock legend after a chance encounter.

07 of 15 will.i.am Emma McIntyre/Getty The producer flashed a smile during his chat at the studio.

08 of 15 Andy Cohen Emma McIntyre/Getty Cohen hosted a special edition of Andy Cohen Live from the SiriusXM Miami studio.

09 of 15 LL Cool J Emma McIntyre/Getty The rapper taped an episode of Salute The Sample for his SiriusXM channel, with Greg Nice at his side.

10 of 15 Uncle Luke, LL Cool J, Greg Nice and DJ Z-Trip Emma McIntyre/Getty Backstage, LL joined his pals.

11 of 15 Tinx Emma McIntyre/Getty TikTok star Tinx hosted a live podcast taping of It's Me, Tinx, from Miami.

12 of 15 Paul Wesley Emma McIntyre/Getty Wesley popped down to Miami for a Q&A at the new space.

13 of 15 Bailey Zimmerman Emma McIntyre/Getty The rising country star hit the high notes for his performance in Miami.

14 of 15 Anitta Emma McIntyre/Getty Pretty in pink, the singer sat down with Hits 1 Miami at the SiriusXM Miami studio.