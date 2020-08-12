CeeLo Green Apologizes After Criticizing Nicki Minaj, Cardi B: 'I Would Never Disrespect Them'

"I would never disrespect them by any means. I acknowledge them all as powerful, beautiful and influential women...and professionals," wrote CeeLo Green on Wednesday

CeeLo Green is apologizing to several female hip-hop artists after controversial comments regarding their musical content, saying his comments were misconstrued as criticisms of their morality.

In an interview with Far Out magazine on Sunday, the "Crazy" singer, 45, shared his views on the current chart-topping music, singling out heavyweights like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for being explicitly sexual with their lyrics.

"A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level," he said. "There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery."

Green claimed that Minaj, 37, misuses her "success, visibility, [and] platform to influence," saying, "Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate," he said of the "Anaconda" rapper.

The musician went on to criticize Cardi, 27, and Megan, 25, following the release of their sexy new single "WAP," which soared to No. 1 after it dropped on Friday.

"Attention is also a drug and competition is around," continued Green. "Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all. ... It comes at what cost?"

Many were quick to express outrage at Green for his criticism, calling the singer out on Twitter for what they deemed hypocritical and sexist viewpoints that highlighted a double standard in the music industry.

Following the backlash, on Wednesday morning, Green issued a statement on Instagram, explaining that there is a "misunderstanding" about his comments and that he is an "advocate of artistic freedom and expression." The Grammy winner also said he's a "fan" of Minaj, Cardi and Megan.

"I know most of them personally," he wrote, "and consider Cardi & Offset family. Therefore, I would never disrespect them by any means. I acknowledge them all as powerful, beautiful and influential women...and professionals."

"I wholeheartedly apologize to each of them for the inconvenience they have been caused due to a snippet of my interview being used as a headline, and in turn creating controversy and disconnect between me and these ladies as well as their fans," Green continued. "Know that I support everyone who is part of our community & culture. Always have and always will!"

He concluded: "Much love to all of the female artists who are running the game and handling their business. With Love, Lo."

Later in the Far Out interview, Green said "there should be a time and a place for adult content," adding that he feels responsible to hold fellow artists accountable.

"As adults and artists, we should at least attempt to be each other’s accountability partners in some regard," he said. "The stereotypes that are celebrated and perpetuated, ultimately make the perception a reality. It is disenfranchising and it has caused a great deal of problems."