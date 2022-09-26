Go Behind the Scenes of Legendary Gospel Singer CeCe Winans' First Tour in Over a Decade

01 of 08 Cmon Creative/Padrion Scott First night of my Believe for It tour in Indianapolis was everything I could have ever ask for. Thank you Lord.

02 of 08 Cmon Creative/Padrion Scott Finishing rehearsals and I could not be more excited for the first show.

03 of 08 Cmon Creative/Padrion Scott A moment with my amazing singers before we go to the stage.

04 of 08 Cmon Creative/Padrion Scott There is no moment like seeing the audience when I walk on stage.

05 of 08 Cmon Creative/Padrion Scott My incredible husband Alvin taking a moment for prayer and gratitude.

06 of 08 Cmon Creative/Padrion Scott My grand-baby Wyatt with me at rehearsals. He is pure joy and light.

07 of 08 Cmon Creative/Padrion Scott It's always so meaningful to have good friends come; we shared many laughs. Thank you David and Tamela Mann.