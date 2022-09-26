Entertainment Music Go Behind the Scenes of Legendary Gospel Singer CeCe Winans' First Tour in Over a Decade CeCe Winans, the bestselling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, kicked off her Believe for It tour on Sept. 23 in Indianapolis. This is her first national tour in over a decade and she is giving PEOPLE an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the first night of her tour. Winans will also be releasing a new book, Believe for It: Passing on Faith to the Next Generation, on Nov. 15. Read on for Winans' photo diary. As told to Maria Mercedes Lara By CeCe Winans and Maria Mercedes Lara Maria Mercedes Lara Instagram Twitter Digital Content Operations Director, PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 08 Cmon Creative/Padrion Scott First night of my Believe for It tour in Indianapolis was everything I could have ever ask for. Thank you Lord. 02 of 08 Cmon Creative/Padrion Scott Finishing rehearsals and I could not be more excited for the first show. 03 of 08 Cmon Creative/Padrion Scott A moment with my amazing singers before we go to the stage. 04 of 08 Cmon Creative/Padrion Scott There is no moment like seeing the audience when I walk on stage. 05 of 08 Cmon Creative/Padrion Scott My incredible husband Alvin taking a moment for prayer and gratitude. 06 of 08 Cmon Creative/Padrion Scott My grand-baby Wyatt with me at rehearsals. He is pure joy and light. 07 of 08 Cmon Creative/Padrion Scott It's always so meaningful to have good friends come; we shared many laughs. Thank you David and Tamela Mann. 08 of 08 Cmon Creative/Padrion Scott What a way to kick-off the tour. I feel very blessed and am looking forward to the rest of the dates.