Cassie Mourns the Death of Her 'Pop' in Heartfelt Tribute: 'I Wish I Could Hug You'

Cassie is mourning the death of her beloved "pop."

The singer, 33, honored her late grandfather on Instagram Saturday, sharing a photo of the two sitting beside each other with big smiles on their faces.

"I wish I could hug you," she wrote. "I miss and love you, Pop. I pray that you can feel my heart. Sending all of my love to Nana and my entire family. I wish I could be with you guys right now. I love you 💔♥️."

Cassie's husband, personal trainer Alex Fine, commented on the heartfelt post, "Such a great man."

Several celebrities offered their condolences in the comments section of Cassie's post, including Kelly Rowland and The Real co-host Jeannie Mai.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Late last year, Cassie became a mom for the first time when she and Fine, 27, welcomed daughter Frankie Stone in December 2019. The singer later introduced her baby girl to the world on Instagram in January, posting a sweet pair of videos of little Frankie sleeping to her Instagram Story.

"My whole heart," Cassie wrote of the first serene clip, topping the second similar video (where she smooched Frankie’s cheek) with a purple smiley heart emoji.

For the special day, the singer wore an off-the-shoulder ivory gown paired with a lace veil, according to a photo shared on Instagram. Fine dressed in a classic black tuxedo.