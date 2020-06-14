Cassie Mourns the Death of Her 'Pop' in Heartfelt Tribute: 'I Wish I Could Hug You'
"I miss and love you, Pop," Cassie wrote on Instagram
Cassie is mourning the death of her beloved "pop."
The singer, 33, honored her late grandfather on Instagram Saturday, sharing a photo of the two sitting beside each other with big smiles on their faces.
"I wish I could hug you," she wrote. "I miss and love you, Pop. I pray that you can feel my heart. Sending all of my love to Nana and my entire family. I wish I could be with you guys right now. I love you 💔♥️."
Cassie's husband, personal trainer Alex Fine, commented on the heartfelt post, "Such a great man."
Several celebrities offered their condolences in the comments section of Cassie's post, including Kelly Rowland and The Real co-host Jeannie Mai.
Late last year, Cassie became a mom for the first time when she and Fine, 27, welcomed daughter Frankie Stone in December 2019. The singer later introduced her baby girl to the world on Instagram in January, posting a sweet pair of videos of little Frankie sleeping to her Instagram Story.
"My whole heart," Cassie wrote of the first serene clip, topping the second similar video (where she smooched Frankie’s cheek) with a purple smiley heart emoji.
Cassie and Fine got engaged last August and wed just two weeks later during an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California.
For the special day, the singer wore an off-the-shoulder ivory gown paired with a lace veil, according to a photo shared on Instagram. Fine dressed in a classic black tuxedo.
Frankie’s birth came a little over a year after Cassie’s split from hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, which PEOPLE confirmed in October 2018. She confirmed her relationship with Fine in a December 2018 Instagram post, which included a photo of the couple kissing and another of them with her mother.