Cassie Kisses New Man on Instagram After Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs Shares Heart-Studded Tribute

Sean “Diddy” Combs may always have love for his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, but the singer has moved on.

Making his affection for his ex known, on Friday, the 48-year-old music mogul shared a smiling photo of the singer, 32, in which she appeared to be taking a bubble bath.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Adding a heart emoji over the top of the image, Diddy also tagged the singer in the photo, although Cassie no longer follows him on Instagram.

One day later, Cassie went on to post a series of photos on her own Instagram account that showed off her new squeeze.

In one of the images, Cassie and her beau shared a kiss on the lips, while in another, the pair smiled while standing next to the singer’s mother.

“I love you mommy,” she captioned the images.

Cassie Ventura Diddy/Instagram

RELATED: Cassie Ventura Shares Cryptic Message After Ending Her 11-Year Romance with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

According to The Shade Room, Cassie’s new man has been identified as Alex Fine, a bull rider and personal trainer.

The 25-year-old fitness enthusiast’s list of celebrity clients includes Jennifer Aniston, Riverdale’s KJ Apa, Charles Melton and Mark Consuelos, as well as Odell Beckham Jr. and Reggie Bush, reported E! News.

RELATED VIDEO: Diddy’s Other Exes Pay Tribute to Kim Porter as They ‘Promise to Love and Protect’ Her Kids

PEOPLE confirmed in October that Combs and Cassie, who went public with their relationship in 2012 after years of speculation, had split, going their separate ways months earlier.

Still, despite calling it quits, the pair have continued to look out for one another.

One day after his ex Kim Porter’s death in November, Combs was seen reuniting with Cassie in Los Angeles.

The singer went on to share her own heartfelt memorial for Porter on social media, during which she also praised Diddy for being a wonderful father to his six children.

“There are no words….An amazing mother to her beautiful family, lit up every room she entered and now the most beautiful angel,” Cassie wrote, alongside a glamorous photo of Porter.

“Sending so much love and my condolences to the Porter and Combs family. I love you @quincy, @kingcombs, Jessie, D’Lila, Chance, @princejdc and @diddy,” she added. “Puff you are already the best father, I know you will be amazing.”