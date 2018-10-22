Cassie Ventura Shares Cryptic Message After Ending Her 11-Year Romance with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Though she has yet to address her relationship status with Sean “Diddy” Combs, Cassie Ventura has a message for fans and followers.

Days after PEOPLE confirmed the pair’s breakup, the newly single singer, 32, shared a cryptic statement on her Instagram Story. “F— these h—,” Ventura posted on Sunday. In addition, she no longer follows the hip hop mogul on Instagram.

Her message comes after ex Diddy, 48, was reportedly spotted with model Jocelyn Chew at Drake and Migos’ concert in Los Angeles on Oct. 12.

A source told PEOPLE that Ventura and Diddy’s split was “amicable and they remain friends,” adding that, “Cassie is going to focus on her music and acting career.”

An additional source also told PEOPLE that the rapper is currently single.

Diddy and Ventura went public with their relationship in 2012 after years of speculation.

They met in the early 2000s after she was signed to his Bad Boy Records label and were first linked together back in 2007. During their romance, they collaborated a few times together, including on his 2008 tune “Swagga Like Puff” and her 2009 song “Must Be Love.”

In June, Diddy revealed, “I’m in love now,” during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

And months before, the father of six said he was looking forward to expanding his family with Ventura.

“I love children. I’m trying to get 10,” he said on Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club in January. “Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that’s something that I want. I would only have it with my girl [Cassie], of course.”

He is a father to six kids — sons Quincy Brown, 27, Justin, 24, Christian, 20, twin girls D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and daughter Chance, all 11 — through previous relationships with exes Misa Hylton-Brim, Kimberly Porter and Sarah Chapman.