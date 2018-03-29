Voice Winner Cassadee Pope Is Dating Nashville's Sam Palladio

Cassadee Pope is moving on.

The Voice winner has been quietly dating Nashville star Sam Palladio, PEOPLE confirms. The pair, who have been spotted around Music City recently, attended Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd‘s wedding together over the weekend.

“Watched my two buds get married yesterday. My heart is so full for you @marenmorris & @ryanhurd,” Pope captioned a photo of herself and Palladio. “Also, I’ll pay you later for being my date, @sampalladio.😉”

A rep for Palladio didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment, while a rep for Pope had no comment.

Cassadee Pope and Sam Palladio Cassadee Pope/Instagram

Pope, 28, ended her engagement to All Time Low drummer Rian Dawson last summer after seven years together, while Palladio — who plays Gunnar Scott on the CMT series — previously dated Nashville costar Chaley Rose.

Pope watched Palladio, 31, perform with his costars Sunday at the Grand Ole Opry as part of the Nashville Farewell Tour, ahead of an April run across his native U.K. with Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten and Jonathan Jackson before the show’s series’ finale on July 26.

Cassadee Pope and Sam Palladio at the CMT Crossroads: Smokey Robinson and Cam taping on March 6 Rick Diamond/Getty

Meanwhile, the “Think of You” star will be back to her old stomping grounds shortly as she returns to The Voice — which she won in 2012 — as Kelly Clarkson‘s adviser. Pope is scheduled to appear April 2, 3 and 9.

Loved getting to be an advisor for #TeamKelly for the Knockouts! Check us out in action April 2nd, 3rd, and 9th on @NBCTheVoice! pic.twitter.com/snxeG4zHJZ — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) March 27, 2018

“Going back to The Voice is like coming home,” the Grammy-nominated singer said in a statement Tuesday. “It was such an honor to give advice to these incredible artists alongside Kelly. Having done exactly what they’re doing, I felt this urge to let them know the nerves are normal and to just breathe through it all.”

She continued, “If a past Voice winner came back to advise me during my season, it would’ve been extremely welcomed! I can’t wait for everyone to see these artists in action.”

My new song #TakeYouHome is coming out this Friday! Here’s a little look behind the scenes. Can’t wait for you all to hear it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bPiZYpmpZh — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) March 28, 2018

Pope will release her latest song, “Take You Home,” this Friday. “Can’t wait for you all to hear it,” she captioned a video on Twitter, sharing a behind the scenes clip.