Carter Family Woes: The Music Clan's Troubled History

The then-29-year-old was pulled over at about 9 p.m. on July 15, 2017 in Habersham County, Georgia, about 90 miles north of Atlanta, PEOPLE confirmed. He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE. TMZ reported that he refused to undergo a breathalyzer and drug test to determine whether he was driving under the influence. He was booked on $4,610 bond.

His then-girlfriend, Madison Parker, was in the car with him and was also arrested, police told PEOPLE. She was charged with possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of drug-related objects, according to the sheriff’s office.

Aaron professed his innocence of all charges — and claimed he was targeted by police because he was famous. According to his statement, he was at an AutoZone in Georgia to fix a tire that was out of alignment on his car when police officers arrested him “with aggression.” He added that he has a license for medical marijuana for his anxiety and feels he was marked due to his fame.

Nick Carter shared a message to his younger brother on Twitter following news of the incident. “To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” Nick wrote. “Family isn’t always easy, [but] we’re all here for you.”

In a public statement posted on Twitter July 16, Aaron made it clear that he didn’t think his brother went about the situation in the right way. “If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” he said in the statement. “That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”

Nick seemingly responded to the message by retweeting a post by Nick’s wife, Lauren, which read, “Hey @aaroncarter have @itsmadisonp text me your new number since you changed it again!”

Aaron’s rep Jonathan Ward told PEOPLE the popstar is reachable by his family — “whom he loves” — at any time. “Nick and Lauren have his number — it hasn’t changed. They last spoke on July 6,” Ward told PEOPLE exclusively. “He doesn’t feel it was proper, what happened. You don’t reach out through Twitter.”