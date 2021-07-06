Carson Daly Says He Was 'So Honored' to Officiate Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding

Carson Daly played a very important role in Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's recent wedding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While appearing on the Today show Tuesday, Daly opened up about his part in the big day, which he called "very, very special."

"It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives. The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen," he said. "... The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was [as] country and down-home and fun as Blake is."

On Instagram, Daly also shared a carousel of photos with the newlyweds, writing alongside the post, "Here comes the bride … so honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth. May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!"

Stefani and Shelton — who have collaborated on hit songs like "Happy Anywhere," "Nobody but You," and "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" together — fell in love nearly six years ago on the set of The Voice. The two have been dating since 2015 and got engaged in October 2020.

gwen stefani, blake shelton Credit: Jeremy Bustos

"I love you Blake Shelton," Stefani added in the caption, tagging her now-husband in the post, who later reshared the gallery of pics.

Stefani's photos showed various highlights from her and Shelton's wedding, including one moment in which Shelton drove Stefani off in a golf cart decorated with white tulle bows, as she held her bouquet of white roses in the air.

The pair also shared a smooch while standing in front of their five-tier wedding cake — topped with a statue of a similar bride and groom dancing — and posed on a cliffside, overlooking luscious green trees and a pink sunset sky.

A fourth photo, posted to Stefani's Instagram Story, showed the couple embracing on the dance floor.

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Had an "Instant Bond"

While speaking with the Today show earlier this year, Daly chatted about his friendship with Shelton, who he called "one of the closest people in my life."

"We're very close, which is ironic because I — obviously, you know, I'm a producer on the show, I'm involved in recruiting coaches. I've talked some people into doing the show. And he was the person I knew the least," he said. "And so it's just ironic that 10 years later, he's the one that I'm definitely closest with. Our families vacation together at this point, and so I'm very grateful."

"Aside from what the show, from an employment standpoint, has done for me and my family, you know, my friendship with Blake is probably the next best thing I've yielded by being on the show," Daly added.

Daly and Stefani have also grown close over the years after first meeting back in the mid-1990s. "It's pretty crazy that I've known @gwenstefani since 1995," Carson wrote in a reflective Instagram post back in 2019.