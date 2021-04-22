Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and More Tease Las Vegas Residencies at New Resorts World

Also included in the short film are Vegas staple Céline Dion, who ended her 16-year Las Vegas residency in 2019, and DJs Tiësto and Zedd

These celebrity stars are sure to help us "Stay Fabulous!"

On Thursday, Las Vegas' upcoming Resort World shared a star-studded mini film featuring Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Céline Dion, along with EDM stars Tiësto and Zedd, in a new commercial, teasing a "sneak peek of the astounding entertainment" set to come with the resort set to open on June 24.

"The concept of Stay Fabulous captures the essence of the Resorts World Las Vegas brand where guests are encouraged to embrace their individuality and create their own version of fabulous," said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, in the release. "With stunning visuals and special appearances from A-list entertainers, the commercial gives a peek into the incredible experiences that await when our doors open this June."

CELINE DION, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN Credit: Eric McCandless via Getty Images; Aaron Davidson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Laurent Viteur/WireImage

The short film sets place in a fantastical utopia showing Perry as a gorgeous mermaid being fished by her fellow American Idol judge Bryan. The commercial then pans to Underwood's own floating island before heading to Zedd and Tiësto's EDM paradise where Dion makes an appearance inside a pinball machine.

This will mark Dion's return to the desert after ending her 16-year residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2019.

At the time, she told 4,298 people attendees, "I am very excited and I am a little bit emotional at the same time. This is our final show in this beautiful Colosseum in Las Vegas."

"There are lots of wonderful memories, you know, but it's kind of strange at the same time, because when they started to put it together I was here and it was like, 'I don't know,'" she recalled. "Then I must have misunderstood something because I thought I was going to be here for three months or something like this, and here we are 16 years later. Maybe we have saved the best for last."

This will also mark Underwood, Bryan and Perry's first time having a residency in Las Vegas.