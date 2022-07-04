Carrie Underwood Joins Guns 'N Roses During London Concert: 'How Did I Get So Lucky?'

May 1, 2022, Indio, California, U.S: AXL ROSE of Guns N' Roses joins CARRIE UNDERWOOD during Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California (Credit Image: © Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire)

Carrie Underwood is reliving the dream!

On Friday, Guns 'N Roses surprised fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London by bringing out the country star to perform two of their greatest hits – and did the exact same on Saturday night too!

"Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses!" Underwood posted on Instagram Sunday. "Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was ⚡️⚡️⚡️!!! Until next time…"

After lending her powerful vocals to the classic rock tune, the country star left the stage and later returned for the band's setlist closer "Paradise City."

"Well we did it before, so let's do it again. Ladies and gentlemen, Ms. Carrie Underwood," Rose, 60, told the crowd before she reemerged.

After the performance, the "Before He Cheats" singer shared her appreciation for the iconic moment on social media.

"Together again…but this time in London and with a few more friends! ❤️ Thanks, @gunsnroses and your crew for welcoming me into your world like family," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with Rose. "And thanks to all the fans who gave these legends the royal welcome that they deserve!"

She continued, "I am but a fan who somehow managed to find her way on stage to have a moment of magic with her heroes! How did I get so lucky?"

The under-wraps performance comes only two months after Underwood brought out Rose to sing with her at the Stagecoach Festival in California to perform the exact same songs.

"Welcome to the greatest night of my life," Underwood said as she introduced Rose amid the iconic opening chords of "Sweet Child O' Mine."

In an Instagram post shared the following day, Underwood also thanked Rose for making her "lifelong dream come true."

Gun 'N Roses' European tour wraps up on July. 15 in Hannover, Germany. After a short break, the band will resume touring South America in the Fall, kicking off on Sept. 1 in Manaus, Brazil.

Underwood, meanwhile, recently wrapped her Las Vegas residency and is set to kick off her Denim & Rhinestones tour on Oct. 15 in South Carolina. The show is set to hit 43 North American arenas from this fall to spring 2023.