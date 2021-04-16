Carrie Underwood and David Bisbal Perform Bilingual Duet 'Tears of Gold' at Latin American Music Awards

Carrie Underwood and David Bisbal brought down the house at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards!

On Thursday evening, Underwood, 38, and Bisbal, 41, performed their bilingual collaboration "Tears of Gold" live for the first time.

Matching each other in coordinating black ensembles, the two artists performed in front of a gold backdrop as they belted out their tune — Underwood's first-ever bilingual single — which features the pair singing in both English and Spanish.

Hosted by actress Jacqueline Bracamontes, the 2021 Latin AMAs aired live from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, and also featured performances from Pitbull, Maluma, Anitta, Ricky Martin and Karol G among other talented performers.

David Bisbal and Carrie Underwood David Bisbal and Carrie Underwood | Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During Underwood and Bisbal's joint performance, fans watching the Latin AMAs had plenty of praise for the pair's live rendition of the uptempo pop track.

"What? @carrieunderwood singing in Spanish with @davidbisbal go girl!!!" one viewer tweeted.

Another fan said, "@carrieunderwood singing in the #LatinAMAs in Spanish?!👏👏👏Awesome! Muy bien."

"Ok @carrieunderwood I see you! 🔥🔥 #LatinAMAs," added one other viewer.

Underwood and Bisbal released "Tears of Gold" back in December alongside an accompanying music video directed by Alexis Morante. The song appears on the re-release of Bisbal's album, En Tus Planes.

"Like I'm watchin' the sun explode / I can feel every drop when I watch you go / 'Cause it's rainin', 'cause it's rainin', 'cause it's rainin' / Tears of gold," the duo sing on the track.

"I am very proud of our first collaboration," Bisbal said in a prior statement about the pair's team up, per Rolling Stone. "The video was shot in Los Angeles and it was very special because I love Carrie and truly admire her courage."