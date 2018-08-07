Carrie Underwood's Comments on Having a Baby After the Age of 35 Leave Fans Divided

Carrie Underwood candid comments about her plans for more children have caused a commotion with her fans.

“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” the country singer said during an interview with Redbook for their September issue. “We always talk about adoption and doing it when our child or children are a little older.”

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher, 38, share one child together — a boy named Isaiah.

Many fans applauded her openness but some felt she was misguided, while others did their best to encourage the singer to not lose hope.

“Seriously Miss Underwood, I was 44 and my wife 42 when child number seven was born. It depends on your health and your desire only,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another said, “Carrie, you can still have babies at 35… women are having babies later in life than your mother Carol’s generation. They try to establish their careers where Mom’s generation a lot of times we’re happy as housewives. Nowadays, you need two salary’s to make a ‘go of it” w/ children.”

However, some agreed with Underwood. “It is a medical FACT that when a woman reaches 40 she is in the HIGH risk for having a child, I have a daughter-in-law that has just gone through that with her doctor and he has said that with each year it can get worse,” one user wrote on Facebook. So what Carrie is saying is backed up by the medical expert’s.”

“I do not understand the outrage the public has over Carrie’s statement on fertility. Pregnancy is a risk no matter the age, but I see no reason to get upset over an issue like this. I don’t see the logic in this heat over a mere comment,” another fan said.

In June, Underwood shared a sweet mother and son moment ahead of her show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight,” Underwood captioned a photo of herself and her 3-year-old in the middle of a sweet embrace.