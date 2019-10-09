Carrie Underwood's Family
23 featured stories since

Carrie Underwood Celebrates 11-Year Anniversary of Meeting Husband Mike Fisher: 'He Is My Match'

Underwood and Fisher first met at a backstage meet-and-greet after one of her concerts

By Joelle Goldstein
October 09, 2019 12:14 AM

It’s been 11 years since Carrie Underwood met her match in Mike Fisher!

On Monday, the country singer, 36, celebrated the 11-year anniversary of the day she first met the now-retired NHL player, who has been her husband for nine years.

To celebrate the exciting milestone, Underwood said she and Fisher, 39, who are the parents of two sons, enjoyed a “rare night out” at the luxurious Italian restaurant Del Posto in New York City.

“11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life…patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course!” Underwood captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram Tuesday.

“Someone who accepts me and all my flaws…the same as me in many ways…opposite in some. But he is my match. The iron to sharpen me,” she continued, before noting how their date night was filled with “amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation.”

“Here’s to so many more years together. Love you, babe! 😘” Underwood sweetly added.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
Carrie Underwood/Instagram
Story Continues Below
Skip
Carrie Underwood's Family
It's a Boy! Everything Carrie Underwood Has Said About Motherhood and Devastating Miscarriages
1/23/2019
He's Here! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Welcome Son Jacob Bryan
1/23/2019
Carrie Underwood Is 'Overjoyed' After Baby's Birth as She 'Didn't Know If They'd Get to This Point'
1/23/2019
Mike Fisher Celebrates 'Miracle Baby' with Carrie Underwood After 'Challenges' in Their Lives
1/24/2019
Brad Paisley Shares His Sweet — and Funny — Congrats to Carrie Underwood After Birth of Son
1/24/2019
Inside Carrie Underwood's New Life with a Family of 4: 'They're Total Homebodies'
1/29/2019
Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah's Elaborate Muppets-Themed Birthday Cake
2/25/2019
Mike Fisher (and Sons Isaiah and Jacob!) Wish Carrie Underwood a Happy Birthday from 'Us Boys'
3/11/2019
Carrie Underwood Makes Promise to Herself After 'Difficult' Time 'Bouncing Back' After Baby
3/19/2019
Mike Fisher — NHL Star and Carrie Underwood's Husband — Is Officially an American Citizen
3/21/2019
Carrie Underwood Reveals Makeup-Free Selfie & Funny Nickname from Her Son: 'Carefree Underwear'!
3/31/2019
ACMs 2019: Carrie Underwood Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Son Jacob Bryan
4/7/2019
New Mom Carrie Underwood Was Pumping as She Got Glammed Up Ahead of Her ACMs Performance: 'Multitasking'
4/7/2019
Carrie Underwood Hilariously Warns Her 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah's Crush: 'Don't You Break His Heart'
5/11/2019
Mike Fisher Shares Multitasking Photo of Carrie Underwood for Mother's Day: 'She Does It All'
5/13/2019
Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Father's Day Post for 'Loving Dad' Mike Fisher
6/16/2019
Carrie Underwood on What She's Doing Differently as a Second-Time Mom — and Her Tearful Ritual!
6/21/2019
Carrie Underwood Is 'Speechless' After Being Gifted a Sculpture of Herself Made Out of Cheese
6/22/2019
Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Video of 5-Month-Old Son Jacob Crying at His Dad's Singing
6/23/2019
Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Celebrates Their Anniversary: '9 Years Feels Like 9 Minutes'
7/11/2019
Carrie Underwood's 4-Year-Old Son Is 'Living the Dream' on Her Tour: He's the 'Mayor of Catering'
10/4/2019
Carrie Underwood Meets Deaf Fan, 8, Whose Sign Language Rendition of 'The Champion' Went Viral
10/6/2019
Carrie Underwood Celebrates 11-Year Anniversary of Meeting Husband Mike Fisher: 'He Is My Match'
10/9/2019

RELATED: Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher’s Love Story in Photos

Underwood and Fisher first met at a backstage meet-and-greet after one of her concerts, and dated long-distance for several months before sharing a romantic first kiss on New Year’s Eve in 2008.

The former hockey player popped the question a little under a year later, and the pair tied the knot in July 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia.

Nine years later, the couple has not only established a life together, but also a family! Underwood and Fisher are the proud parents to two boys — sons Isaiah Michael, 3, and Jacob Bryan, 8 months.

The couple recently celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary in July, with Fisher sharing an Instagram post about how fast the near-decade of marriage has flown by.

“9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!! Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood !! Time sure does fly #datenight#happyanniversary” he wrote in a caption underneath a sweet photo with Underwood.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: Carrie Underwood on Husband Mike Fisher Critiquing Her Music: ‘Let Mama Handle This’

In June, Underwood told PEOPLE that falling in love with Fisher was a dream come true.

“I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with,” the “Cry Pretty” singer said. “I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No.’ Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in.”

Underwood added that she appreciates how Fisher is “is so levelheaded about everything,” and said that he was her “lifeline” when she suffered three miscarriages in less than two years and a painful fall in 2017.

While the pair certainly have their moments — “We’re always working on our communication, you know, that’s life,” she said — Underwood expressed how grateful she was “to have that rock in my crazy life.”

“It means more to me than he probably knows or than I could tell him,” she said.

For Fisher’s part, he was equally smitten. “Carrie’s so easy to love because she’s down to earth and genuine,” he shared before adding, “We laugh a lot, which I think is important.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.