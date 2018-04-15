Everything We Know About Carrie Underwood's Accident, Recovery — and What's Next

A lot has happened to Carrie Underwood since she broke her wrist and had to get over 40 stitches to her face following a scary accident in November.

While Underwood has been keeping selfies and photos of herself to a minimum since the accident, last week she shared photos which clearly showed her face as she revealed she was back in the studio.

Here’s a look back at everything we know about her accident, her recovery, and what’s next for the 35-year-old country singer.

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood/Twitter

Carrie Underwood

Nov. 8, 2017 — CMA Awards

In what ended up being Underwood’s last public appearance before her accident, she hosted the 51st Country Music Association Awards with Brad Paisley.

In addition to hosting, Underwood was nominated for female vocalist of the year and performed a somber rendition of the traditional hymn “Softly and Tenderly,” as she paid tribute to family members the country music community lost in 2017 and the 58 victims who were killed in the mass shooting at the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood

Nov. 12, 2017 — Injury Revealed

One week later, the American Idol alum’s reps revealed to PEOPLE in a statement that a few days after hosting the CMA Awards, the singer fell on the steps outside of her home on Nov. 10 and suffered “multiple injuries” — including a broken wrist. She also was treated for cuts and abrasions at the hospital on Nov. 12 before being released, according to the statement.

Her husband Mike Fisher, whom she wed in 2010, traveled back to Nashville overnight to be with her.

“Her recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes,” Underwood’s rep said.

Addressing the injury herself on social media, Underwood thanked her fans for their support.

“Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time,” she wrote, adding that she was “glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.

Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 12, 2017

It was also revealed that Underwood, who was due to perform at a Country Rising benefit show that evening, would be unable to take the stage due to her injury, the Tennessean reported.

Nov. 15, 2017 — Wrist Surgery

Days after opening up about her injury, Underwood revealed she was “doing great” after going to the hospital to have her wrist operated on.

“Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me,” she wrote.

I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 15, 2017

Dec. 12, 2017 — First Photograph

Unaware of the significance of the photo, Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang posted a photo of herself posing with Underwood at the gym on Dec. 12.

“Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER!” Gang captioned the snap.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

After fans pointed out it was the first time Underwood had been photographed since her accident, Gang reassured them that she looked “amazing” and added that she had “no clue” Underwood was injured.

Dec. 27, 2017 — Selfie Time

Towards the end of 2017, Underwood shared her own photo of her face, choosing to keep the majority covered by a scarf.

“When in 5 degree weather, wrap your @caliabycarrie scarf around your neck and face…you keep warm AND look like an awesome winter snow ninja! #WinWin #StayThePath#LetItSnow #BabyItsColdOutside ❄ ⛄,” she captioned the snap.

Jan. 1, 2018 — Underwood Reveals She Needed Over 40 Stitches in Her Face and May ‘Look a Bit Different’

Seven weeks after the accident, the country singer revealed that in addition to having surgery on her wrist, she required “40 and 50 stitches” to her face, in a post to her fan club members in January

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote in the note, which was been obtained by PEOPLE. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Adding that although she was on the mend but “not quite looking the same,” Underwood said that she was “grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.”

“I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way,” she concluded. “And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

Feb. 11, 2018 — Family Workout Post

Although Underwood still chose to keep her face hidden from the camera, in February she documented a family filled workout featuring her 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael and husband.

“My boys make workouts fun,” she wrote on social media alongside snaps from their sweat session, before adding that they also made things “a bit less productive.”

“But that’s ok,” she added.

April 4, 2018 — Underwood Shares the First Photo of Her Face Since Injury

Almost five months after her accident, the country singer finally felt ready to “get in front of a camera.”

Forgoing a caption, the country star simply posted a black and white photo of herself gazing intently inside a music studio on her social media accounts Wednesday morning.

April 6, 2018 — Underwood Shares the First Full-Face Show While Rehearsing with Her Band

Two days after sharing the first photo of half her face since her November accident, Underwood revealed the first photo of her entire countenance.

The singer shared a picture from a rehearsal, in which she’s clutching a microphone in front of her band. “Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals,” the singer captioned the shot.

The practice session with her music crew could be a hint that she will soon be back onstage following her Nov. 10 accident. So what’s next for the country singer?

April 8, 2018 — Underwood Hints at New Music

On Sunday evening Underwood shared an Instagram post with a mysterious message: “This Wednesday, April 11. 6am ET.” Though the singer didn’t elaborate, fans quickly deduced that Underwood was hinting at new music.

April 9, 2018 — The ACM Awards Announced Underwood Will Perform

Finally on Monday morning, the ACM Awards announced that Underwood will be attending and performing at this coming Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards, debuting her new single. She has been nominated for two of the night’s awards — female vocalist of the year and vocal event of the year, for her duet with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.”

The Las Vegas event will be her first public event and potentially her first red carpet since her November accident.

April 10, 2018 — Underwood Reveals Her Wrist Is ’90 Percent’ Healed

On her website on Tuesday, she said that she’s been healing from the accident. “Physically, I’m doing pretty darn good these days!” Underwood wrote. “My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90 percent there…and the docs say that last 10 percent will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well.”

“I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while,” Underwood added. “Thank you all so much for your love and support this year and always. I feel it and I appreciate it. I can’t wait to start this new chapter with you!”

April 13, 2018 — Underwood Shares ACM Awards Rehearsal Shot

The singer confidently showed off her face in an Instagram photo as she rehearsed two days before her ACM Awards performance.

“Getting ready for the weekend…#CryPretty #ACMawards@CALIAbyCarrie,” Underwood wrote in the caption. The hashtag is a reference to her new single, “Cry Pretty,” which she’s slated to debut live at the award show.

This is the third photo she’s shared of her face since she fell down the steps of her home in November.

April 15, 2018 — Underwood Gets Up Close and Personal Prior to the ACM Awards

Hours after she shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her rehearsal for the award show, she gave fans an even closer look at her healing face as she shared just how excited she was to be taking the stage on Sunday.

“Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards ! Can’t wait until tomorrow night!” she wrote alongside the image.