Carole King has put a new spin on her classic song amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Posting a YouTube video to wish her fans well as they hunker down and practice social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis, King sang a portion of her 1971 classic “So Far Away,” with lyrics altered to reflect the current state of the world.

“I’m going to play a little snippet of a song that I’ve adapted to the circumstances we’re in,” she says before launching into the updated rendition.

“So far away,” she begins to sing. “Everybody has to stay in one place anymore / It would be so fine to see your face at my door / Doesn’t help to know / You’re just time away.”

Earlier in the video, King shared, “I just want to say that I hope you and your family are well and that you all stay well.”

She added, “I wish the same for all the medical professional that are doing such important and difficult work. And also to thank all the people who keep the groceries coming and the trash being picked up. There are so many things that I don’t even know about, but I’m not taking it for granted, none of it.”

“So thank you all, and thank you all for staying in and making sure that we do our part to help this crisis go away, may it be soon,” she concluded.

King is just one of the many musical artists using their talents to bring joy and laughter during times of uncertainty.

Earlier this month Neil Diamond also reworked his classic tune “Sweet Caroline” to reflect the current health crisis.

As he progressed through his iconic song, he then got to the reworked coronavirus-inspired chorus, singing, “Hands / Washing hands / Reaching out / Don’t touch me, I won’t touch you,” before finishing the rest of the song.

Similarly, singer JoJo rerecorded her hit 2004 single “Leave (Get Out)” with new lyrics urging listeners to remain indoors. She posted the updated tune, now called “Chill (Stay In),” to her TikTok page as well as her Instagram account.

“Stay in! Right now! Do it for humanity!” she sings in the new chorus. “I’m deadass! About that! But we will survive / So you gon’ learn how to cook now / and practice good hygiene / I know you’re bored and want to f— around but not on me.”

