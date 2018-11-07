Carole King Celebrates Democratic Midterm Victory with Fiery Rendition of 'I Feel the Earth Move'

Weeks after releasing “One (2018),” a reimagining of her 1977 track that marks her first new music in seven years, Carole King appeared on Morning Joe on Wednesday to raise voices and spirits in the wake of the midterm elections.

The iconic singer-songwriter lead the studio audience through a stirring rendition of her Tapestry classic “I Feel the Earth Move” — both a celebration of the Democratic taking back control of the House of Representatives, and encouragement to those who did not emerge victorious at the polls on Tuesday.

“I want to give a message to people who didn’t win yesterday… go back, try again. Don’t give up,” King, 76, told the crowd gathered in New York City’s legendary 8H studio. “I say this not only to the candidates, but to the voters. Don’t stay home and say it doesn’t matter. It mattered yesterday.”

In addition to the studio audience, she also got some help from hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, plus Willie Geist, Rev. Al Sharpton, Michael Moore, Steve Schmidt and John Heilemann.

Released on Oct. 29, “One (2018)” reworks the Simple Things track with a hopeful final verse: “At the end of the day, we’ll be able to say love won.”

During an appearance on Today Tuesday, she explained that she was inspired to revisit the track after seeing the many women who entered the political playing field for the 2018 midterm elections.

“The idea is to empower people,” she said. “Everybody, each one of us, is important. Our vote matters, our voice matters, what’s in our heart matters.”