Carly Simon Pays Tribute to Her Two Sisters, Who Died of Cancer a Day Apart

"As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived," Simon shared

By
Published on October 22, 2022 06:45 PM
Unspecified: (L-R) Lucy Simon, Joanna Simon, Carly Simon on '20/20'. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Photo: Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

Carly Simon is mourning the loss of her two sisters, Joanna and Lucy Simon, who both died of cancer this week.

The musician, 75, opened up about the loss in a statement to PEOPLE after it was revealed that Joanna, 85, died of thyroid cancer on Wednesday and Lucy, 82, died of metastatic breast cancer on Thursday.

"I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting," Simon told PEOPLE in a statement. "As sad as this day is, it's impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived. We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another, we were each other's secret shares. The co-keepers of each other's memories."

NEW YORK CITY - JUNE 1: Musician Carly Simon and sisters Lucy Simon and Joanna Simon attend The National Academy of Popular Music's 25th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on June 1, 1994 at Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty

The deaths of Lucy, who was a Tony Award-nominated Broadway composer, and Joanna, who was an opera singer, were confirmed to Deadline on Friday. Their younger brother Peter Simon, a longtime photographer on Martha's Vineyard, died in 2018 at 71 after he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

"I have no words to explain the feeling of suddenly being the only remaining direct offspring of Richard and Andrea Simon," Simon said, adding that her sisters "touched everyone they knew and those of us they've left behind will be lucky and honored to carry their memories forward."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Musician Van Dyke Parks, a collaborator of Simon's, shared condolences to Twitter following the news, calling the "You're So Vein" singer "one of the most decent artists for whom I've arranged."

Lucy and Carly were early collaborators in the 1960s when she formed the iconic folk duo, The Simon Sisters, with Carly. Together, the pair shared the song "Wynken, Blynken & Nod" in 1964, before Lucy went attended nursing school and married David Levine in 1967. Simon and Levine share two children together, Jamie and Julie.

After producing two Grammy-winning children's albums in the '80s — In Harmony and In Harmony 2 — Lucy eventually became the third female composer on Broadway, having earned a Tony nomination in 1991 for her The Secret Garden score.

Joanna debuted in Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" at the New York City Opera in 1962, per Playbill, and performed at the Seattle Opera and with the New York Philharmonic, the Vienna Philharmonic and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra during her career.

She eventually became an Emmy-winning arts correspondent for PBS' The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour, up until 1992, and got married to Gerald Walker from 1976 until his death in 2004.

Related Articles
NEW YORK CITY - JUNE 1: Musician Carly Simon and sisters Lucy Simon and Joanna Simon attend The National Academy of Popular Music's 25th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on June 1, 1994 at Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Carly Simon's Sisters, Composer Lucy Simon and Opera Singer Joanna Simon, Dead of Cancer a Day Apart
Loretta Lynn
Country Stars Mourn the Loss of 'Icon' Loretta Lynn: 'One of the Greatest There Ever Will Be'
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
Bernadette Peters' Life in Pictures
Where Is the Cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Cinderella' Now?
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalyn at the Sotheby's Auction in New York City, NY, October 4, 1983
Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Relationship Timeline
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding.
JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Relationship Timeline
Tanya Tucker Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn
Tanya Tucker Pays Tribute to Her 'Childhood Hero' Loretta Lynn: 'My World Will Never Be the Same'
LEAVE IT TO BEAVER - "Gallery" 1957-1963 Tony Dow
'Leave It to Beaver' Star Tony Dow Has Died at Age 77: 'He Had Such a Huge Heart'
Paul McCartney Life in Pics
Paul McCartney's Life in Photos
BERKELEY, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 26: Linda Ronstadt performing at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, California on September 26,1982. (Photo by Clayton Call/Redferns)
Linda Ronstadt's Life in Pictures
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Gracie Robertson
Widow of Young Dad-to-Be Who Died of Rare Cancer Says Their Newborn Daughter 'Keeps Him Alive'
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
QUINCY JONES
Quincy Jones' Life in Photos
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021