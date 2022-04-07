Carly Rae Jepsen Is 'Coming in Like a Western Wind' Teasing First New Music Release in 2 Years

On Wednesday, Jepsen reposted photos of a billboard teasing something titled "Western Wind" alongside a phone number connecting callers with a message confirming new music is on the way

Carly Rae Jepsen is letting the wind carry her out west as she prepares for a comeback.

On Wednesday, the "Party For One" singer reposted fan photos of a billboard teasing something titled "Western Wind" alongside a phone number, which connects callers with a message from Jepsen confirming new music is on the way.

"Hello, you've reached the Carly Rae Jepsen hotline," says the 36-year-old musician in a pre-recorded audio clip, which can be heard by calling 213-732-3275. "Text me here to stay in the loop about all kinds of things: new music, tour, secrets that I haven't even come up with yet, nudes… No, wait, there will be no nudes. Sorry, but there will be music for sure."

To accompany the teaser and cheeky voicemail message, Jepsen updated her profile photos across social media and posted a new promotional image of herself on Instagram along with the caption, "First bloom…"

The "Western Wind" teaser arrived two days after Jepsen posted a map of California to her social media platforms on April 4 alongside the caption, "x marks the spot." Highlighting locations including Palm Springs, Joshua Tree National Park, and Coachella, the map features mysterious phrases including "California, it crossed my mind…," "Coming in like a western wind," "Reminding me love that it's all connected," "A celebration, a jubilation," and "Do you feel home in all directions?"

The California map is quite timely, as the "Run Away with Me" performer is currently gearing up to perform at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15. If "Western Wind" is the title of a forthcoming single or album, it'll mark Jepsen's first release since 2020's one-off single "Me and the Boys in the Band" and her most recent full-length project, Dedicated Side B, which dropped the same year.

In September 2021, Jepsen celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her inescapable, Diamond-certified breakthrough hit, "Call Me Maybe," by recreating the single cover in a new photoshoot and posting a heartfelt letter to social media.

"'Call Me Maybe' was like a lightning bolt to my little life," the musician wrote before recalling a time when she worked as a waitress and overheard customers making fun of her 2008 song, "Tug of War." "A direct quote I overheard was something like, 'This girl Carly Rae Jepsen was on repeat over and over our whole trip and we are so sick of it.' Some of them sang the song in a mocking voice, oblivious to the fact that I was serving them food."