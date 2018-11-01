Carly Rae Jepsen Releases Glittering Self-Love Anthem 'Party for One': Watch the Music Video

Queen of breakup bops!

Carly Rae Jepsen returned in fine fashion on Thursday, dropping her new single “Party for One” and a music video for the track.

On the glittering pop anthem, the Canadian singer-songwriter preaches self-love over a singalong chorus and earworm hook: “I’ll be the one / If you don’t care about me / Making love to myself / Back on my beat / You don’t want my love / If you don’t care about me / I’ll just dance by myself.”

Carly Rae Jepsen Natalie O’Moore

“To me ‘Party for One’ is an anthem of what it is to celebrate time with yourself, which is a hard thing for people to really enjoy sometimes, and it’s something I’m learning to do more and more. This song represents a lot of what this album is about for me, which is romantic love but self-love too,” Jepsen, 32, said of the track.

The Grammy nominee announced the comeback single on Wednesday, teasing both the album art and a clip of “Party for One” on Instagram.

“Party for One” is Jepsen’s first solo release in over a year, following the success of last year’s song of the summer contender “Cut to the Feeling” — and it’s the first single off her upcoming fourth LP. In 2015, Jepsen — who rose to fame with her ubiquitous smash “Call Me Maybe” in 2012 — released her critically acclaimed, ’80s-inspired pop masterpiece E•MO•TION, which was followed by her E•MO•TION: Side B EP the next year.

This spring, Jepsen told PEOPLE she had recorded about 100 songs for her forthcoming project and had begun to whittle down a track list.

“It’s definitely starting to take shape, but it’s always been my process to really write and experiment and allow myself to go in a bunch of different directions before I select the songs that seem to be sticking out the best or seem to be connecting with not just me, but my bandmates and my family and friends,” she told PEOPLE of the LP at the time.

Jepsen added: “When I was going into the making of the album, there was a real desire for the sort of understated disco. But it’s funny because even with intention to go in one direction, that can always be a jumping point; that doesn’t necessarily end up where we land. Sometimes I’ve found that we were able to pull that off and other times it just took, like, left and right turns, and I’m like: Have we made a mambo, what’s going on?”