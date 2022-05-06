Carly Rae Jepsen Releases Airy New Single and Video 'Western Wind' Following Coachella Performance

On Friday, Jepsen released her first new single in two years, the airy, acoustic guitar-driven "Western Wind," alongside a colorful outdoor music video filmed in Southern California

On Friday, the 36-year-old acclaimed pop underdog released her first new single in two years, the airy, acoustic guitar-driven "Western Wind," alongside a colorful outdoor music video filmed in Southern California after debuting the track at Coachella last month.

Produced by Rostam Batmanglij of Vampire Weekend fame, the lyrics of "Western Wind" find Jepsen ruminating on deep romantic feelings, seemingly for a partner with whom she holds history. "Coming in like a western wind / Do you feel home from all directions," she sings over the 38-year-old producer's rhythmic layered instrumentation in the track's chorus. "First bloom, you know it's spring / Reminding me love that it's all connected."

"Western Wind" was released alongside a music video directed by Taylor Fauntleroy, which sees a bleached-blonde Jepsen wearing bright, colorful flowy garments in picturesque natural settings of Southern California. The clip premiered on MTV Live, MTVU and on Paramount's billboards throughout Times Square in New York City.

"WESTERN WIND OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!! Huge thanks to @matsoR for creating this new song with me. Rostam you are a [star emoji]!!" Jepsen wrote on social media following the song and video's release. "Taylor Fauntleroy I owe you a million peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for making this magical video. And now it's all yours! X"

"Coachella weekend one! And it started off with a bang thanks to all of YOU!" Jepsen captioned photos of herself performing at the Indio, California, festival.

She previously hyped up the single with billboards featuring new promo art, along with a phone number connecting fans with a prerecorded message confirming the new music.

"Hello, you've reached the Carly Rae Jepsen hotline. Text me here to stay in the loop about all kinds of things: new music, tour, secrets that I haven't even come up with yet, nudes… No, wait, there will be no nudes. Sorry, but there will be music for sure" Jepsen said in the message, heard when fans call 213-732-3275.

Jepsen also teased a spring release date while sharing the promo art on social media. "First bloom…" she captioned the photo.

The Dedicated artist also gave fans a hint that she was premiering the song at Coachella, sharing a hand-drawn map of California a few days earlier. "X marks the spot," Jepsen wrote with the image, which features an "X" near the music festival grounds.