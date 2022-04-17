Carly Rae Jepsen Debuts First New Single in 2 Years 'Western Wind' During Coachella Performance

"First bloom…" Carly Rae Jepsen previously wrote on social media with the single's promo art, teasing her performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Carly Rae Jepsen has ended her prolonged hiatus.

The Grammy Award nominee, 36, gave fans a treat Friday during her set at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where she premiered "Western Wind" after teasing the single last week, her first new music in two years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Coachella weekend one! And it started off with a bang thanks to all of YOU!" Jepsen captioned photos of herself performing at the Indio, California, festival.

She previously hyped up the single with billboards featuring new promo art, along with a phone number connecting fans with a prerecorded message confirming the new music.

"Hello, you've reached the Carly Rae Jepsen hotline. Text me here to stay in the loop about all kinds of things: new music, tour, secrets that I haven't even come up with yet, nudes… No, wait, there will be no nudes. Sorry, but there will be music for sure" Jepsen says in the message when fans call 213-732-3275.

Jepsen also teased a spring release date while sharing the promo art on social media. "First bloom…" she captioned the photo.

The Dedicated artist also gave fans a hint that she was premiering the song at Coachella, sharing a hand-drawn map of California a few days earlier. "X marks the spot," Jepsen wrote with the image, which features an "X" near the music festival grounds.

Her new song is Jepsen's first release since 2020's one-off single "Me and the Boys in the Band" and her most recent full-length project Dedicated Side B, which dropped the same year.

Jepsen has since celebrated the 10th anniversary of her hit debut single "Call Me Maybe" in September, sharing images of herself recreating the promo art in granny drag, in addition to penning a heartfelt statement about the milestone occasion.

RELATED VIDEO: Carly Rae Jepsen Isn't Interested in Fame: 'I'm Not Looking for Another "Call Me Maybe"'

"Mostly I want to say thank you all for the joyous videos, silly dances, and wild nights together in different countries!" she wrote in part. "You have opened my world and my heart with this adventure of a song and I could not be more grateful to you all."

"To Josh [Ramsay] and Tavish [Crowe] who helped me pen this bad boy... who would have thunk it, hey? When lightning strikes feel lucky and feel grateful. I know I do every single day! Also I know my former boss is very relieved, because I was a TERRIBLE waitress," Jepsen added.