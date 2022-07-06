Carlos Santana Says He's 'Taking It Easy' After Dehydration Made Him Pass Out on Stage
Carlos Santana is assuring fans that he's on the mend after heat exhaustion caused him to faint on stage Tuesday night.
The legendary guitarist, 74, shared a statement early Wednesday thanking "one and all" for their "precious prayers" after video of his collapse sparked an outpouring of concern on social media.
"Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy," he wrote on Facebook of his wife, 62, whom he married in 2010. "Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out."
He added: "Blessings and miracles to you all."
Santana was performing at the outdoor Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan when he was "overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration" during the show, a rep told PEOPLE in a statement.
"Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well," the statement said.
The "Smooth" musician's manager Michael Vrionis added that a show scheduled for Wednesday night in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania had been postponed.
In videos of the incident shared to Twitter, Santana was surrounded by medical staffers on stage, but was able to wave to the crowd as he was carried out to the cheers of concertgoers.
One attendee said he'd been playing "Joy," which features Chris Stapleton, when he fainted.
"He was walking, playing and all of a sudden went down," Janet Brown told the Detroit News.
Santana was at the venue performing with Earth, Wind, and Fire for his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour.
The series of shows comes in support of his most recent studio album, Blessings and Miracles, which was released in October.