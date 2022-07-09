Carlos Santana passed out while performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on Tuesday night

Carlos Santana Postpones 6 Shows 'Out of an Abundance of Caution' for His 'Health'

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Carlos Santana atttends AOL Build Speaker Series "Santana IV" at AOL Studios In New York on April 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Adela Loconte/WireImage)

Carlos Santana is postponing his tour after suffering a health scare on stage earlier this week.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Friday, Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management, said the "legendary guitarist," 74, is pushing back six shows "out of an abundance of caution for the artist's health." Santana is currently on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

"Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully," Vrionis added.

Vrionis said Santana "is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage. He just needs to rest. Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."

The musician's appearance at Friday's Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, was affected, as well as Saturday's concert at Cincinnati, Ohio's Riverbend Music Center.

Santana was also scheduled to perform on July 10 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; and July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas.

Live Nation will share details of the rescheduled concerts at a later date. Tickets that have already been purchased will be good for the new shows, the statement from Vrionis said.

Santana's break from the stage comes after he was hospitalized after collapsing during a performance at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on Tuesday night.

A rep for Santana told PEOPLE in a statement that he was "overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration" during the show, adding, "Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well."

Early Wednesday morning, Santana assured fans he was doing just fine. He thanked "one and all" for their "precious prayers."

"Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy," he wrote on Facebook of his wife, 62, whom he married in 2010. "Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out."