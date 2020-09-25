From Hollywood to Hawaii: Carlos & Alexa PenaVega on 'Finding Their People' in Maui
The PenaVegas explain how leaving Los Angeles helped them find a community of their own
Advertisement
Catch PEOPLE (the TV show!), a new 30-minute program from PEOPLE following celebrity, human interest and true crime news. Stream the show above every day starting at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT and at PeopleTV.com. PEOPLE is hosted by Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson. Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara serve as New York and Los Angeles correspondents, respectively.
PEOPLE will also air on Meredith Corp.'s TV affiliates. Check your local listings for exact TV times.
Following
You can also stream the show daily at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on People's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts.