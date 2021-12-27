Carlos Marín's Ex-Wife Geraldine Larrosa Shares Details from Final FaceTime Call: 'Love of My Life'

"I'm going to carry on fighting for his dreams and the dreams we had together," Larrosa said at the private memorial for Marín

(L-R) Carlos Marin and Geraldine Cerceda Larrosa, aka Innocence, attend the premiere of 'A Chorus Line' at Calderon Theatre on October 14, 2021 in Madrid, Spain.

Following the news of Il Divo's singer Carlos Marín's death last week, family and friends gathered for a private memorial in Madrid on Monday. His ex-wife Larrosa, who split from Marín in 2009 but remained a close friend, was in attendance and remembered the lasting impact he's had on her life.

While speaking to the press outside the services, Larrosa, 44, recalled a FaceTime call she had with Marín when he was in the hospital. "Before being intubated he said goodbye to me because he knew he wasn't going to pull through and it was the saddest image in my life," she said, according to The Sun and The Daily Mail.

Larrosa — who's known by her stage name Innocence — also said they remained close after their divorce in 2009 and she was "shattered."

"He called me and told me he loved me like mad and that I was the woman of his life and asked me to take care of his family," she said, according to Hola. "We had survived the pandemic and in the end, the pandemic has taken him from me."

She added, "I'm going to carry on fighting for his dreams and the dreams we had together. I don't want the world to forget him."

The pair married in July 2006 and performed several duets together including "Entrégate," "Por Ti Volaré," and "Fantasma de la Ópera," all featured on his 2016 album En Concierto.

Marín died of reported COVID complications on Dec. 19. Il Divo members David Miller, Sébastien Izambard, and Urs Bühler announced the news of their friend's death from COVID complications on their website. He was 53.

"It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos," Il Divo shared.

"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace," they continued.

On Wednesday, Larrosa shared a tribute to her late ex-husband alongside a series of photos of them together, including one from their wedding day.

"Carlos Marin was and always will be the love of my life," she wrote.

Later adding, "I know you're here by my side, and by the side of our family, but you have left us with an immense emptiness."

The private memorial was later opened to the public for fans to say their goodbyes and the singer will be cremated following a mass on Tuesday. His ashes will then be deposited at Our Lady of Almudena Cemetery in Madrid alongside his father in a family niche, according to The Daily Mail.

Il Divo is a multi-national singing group that consisted of four tenors and baritones from across the world — Bühler from Switzerland, Miller from the United States, Izambard from France, and Marín from Spain. They were originally put together by Simon Cowell.

In addition to his work with the group, German-born Marín also had a career as an operatic soloist and as a performer in musicals.