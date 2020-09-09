Carey Hart Wishes 'Better Half' Pink a Happy Birthday: 'It's Been So Amazing to Watch You Grow'

Happy Birthday, Pink!

The "Raise Your Glass" singer celebrated her 41st birthday on Tuesday, and husband Carey Hart made sure she felt extra special with a heartwarming tribute on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a series of throwback photos of the couple, as well some of Pink with their children, Hart, 45, called his wife his "better half."

"Happy birthday to my MUCH better half, @pink . I've been w/ you for almost half of your life! It's been so amazing to watch you grow from a young hell raiser, to the best mom to ever do it, role model, philanthropist, icon, and wife," he raved. "Enjoy your birthday baby. Willz, jamo, and myself love you 😘."

The couple are parents to 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 3½-year-old son Jameson Moon.

Pink later shared a video on her Instagram, thanking her friends and fans for all the birthday wishes.

"Hey everybody, I wanted to say thank you so much for all the birthday wishes, you guys made me cry. I feel so loved and I'm so grateful," she began.

"I've decided, since it's 118 degrees, and it's raining ash, and we're in the middle of a pandemic, I thought I would try to, for my birthday, spread some self-love in the world," Pink continued, referencing the California wildfires and ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

She then called on her fans to think about reasons they love themselves.

"Here's what I want you to do, however old you are, I want you to write down that many things that you love about yourself, if you have time… I'm gonna try to figure out 41 things that I love about myself," Pink said. "Since we're all sliding sideways into the apocalypse, it's probably a good time to do it."

"So as I'm sliding, I'll probably be screaming, and I'll say things like '33! I have good hair! And, I married the same person three times which means I'm relentless! 35! Oh wait, that was 34.’"

She continued listing off things she loves about herself, like the fact that she gave away "five sourdough starters" this year “which means I'm a generous person."

Pink also joked, "I sing good, sometimes."

Fans enjoyed her post, commenting on her "compassion and kindness."