Pink's Husband Carey Hart Threatens Looters Amid California Wildfires in Gun-Wielding Photo

Carey Hart is prepared to use force against looters of the properties affected by the deadly California Wildfires.

The former motocross star, who shares two kids with wife Pink, posted his message on Instagram, Tuesday, as news broke that officers were deployed to evacuated neighborhoods to help combat looting.

“It’s unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis,” he wrote. “While the Malibu fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires. There have been sightings of looters breaking into homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into Malibu.”

Hart’s comments came alongside a black and white photo of a group of 12 white men holding guns with a sign warning, “Looters will be shot on site.” He hashtagged the post, “#DefendYourLand #2ndamendment.”

Pink and Hart were forced to flee their home in Malibu, joining 250,000 residents in Southern California that have been evacuated over the weekend, as the fire spreads.

At least 48 people have died since three wildfires broke out in California, with the Camp Fire burning through 113,000 acres in Northern California, according to CalFire, and taking dozens of lives — making it the deadliest blaze in the state’s history. As of Wednesday morning, it was just 35 percent contained.

The Woolsey Fire, burning through Ventura County, has killed two people, injured three and burned through more than 97,000 acres, according to CalFire. It was 40 percent contained by Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Hill Fire ruined more than 4,500 acres in Ventura County, and was 92 percent contained as of Wednesday.

Numerous celebrities have also lost their homes, including Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, Gerard Butler, Camille Grammer and Robin Thicke.

The Woolsey Fire burns above Malibu Kyle Grillot for The Washington Post/Getty

On Sunday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office released a statement explaining that looting had been occurring in affected areas. “Southeastern Ventura County is within a declared disaster area,” their statement read. “People need to stay out of the area to let public safety crews do their work. People found in areas where they do not belong will be contacted by law enforcement and may be arrested.”

“There are more than 75 law enforcement officers actively patrolling the fire areas in southeastern Ventura County today,” the statement continued. “Looting and other criminal activity will not be tolerated. We ask residents who have remained in the area to be vigilant and call 911 if you observe suspicious or criminal activity.”