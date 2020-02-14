Carey Hart Wishes Wife Pink a Happy Valentine's Day: 'Thanks for Putting Up with My S—'

Raise your glass! Carey Hart is making sure Pink knows just how much he appreciates her.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my amazing wife. Thanks for putting up with my s— for 18 years!” he captioned a recent photo of the two. “You are an amazing partner, friend, and mother. The kids and I are so lucky to have you. I love you so much.”

Last month, the singer-songwriter, 40, and her former motocross racer husband, 44, celebrated 14 years of marriage.

Of making it that far despite their ups and downs, Pink joked to PEOPLE, “I think we both deserve a trophy. It’s one day at a time, one day at a time.”

On the day of their anniversary, Jan. 7, Pink (née Alecia Moore) posted a series of throwback photos on Instagram from throughout their relationship, including one picture from their wedding.

“So many years, So many hairstyles,” she captioned the post. “We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. ‘You’re a real man, carey hart.’”

The musician also added a slew of humorous hashtags, including two that read, “No one makes me angrier than you,” followed by “but you’re super hot.”

In his own post, Hart shared three photos with his longtime love.

“14 years married to this amazing woman,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much.”

Pink also shared a second Instagram post later that day, showing a bouquet of flowers and a sweet note that Hart had given her for their anniversary. In the caption, the singer quipped that she “wasn’t really even feeling” Hart that much when she shared her first post, but the flowers changed her mind.

“Alright I’m not gonna lie when I put that post up earlier I wasn’t really even feeling you that much @hartluck but well played, we’re good,” she joked. “I like you again. ❤️😍❤️”

Since tying the knot in 2006, Pink and Hart have welcomed two children together: daughter Willow Sage, 8½, and son Jameson Moon, who turned 3 in December.