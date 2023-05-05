Carey Hart Jokes He Has 'Thick Skin' When It Comes to Pink's Songs About Him

Carey Hart doesn't mind serving as some songwriting inspiration!

The former motocross star, 47, opened up on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday about his wife Pink's music — specifically when it comes to songs about him.

The conversation came as Kelly Clarkson showed a previously recorded interview with Pink, 43, who told her months back that one song on her new LP, Trustfall, came during a "hard day."

"I played it for him because that's fair," Pink said. "He should know what's being said about him in the world. And he just started giggling, and he was like, 'Well, you're welcome.'"

Carey Hart and Pink. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Clarkson, 41, then asked Hart to respond, and he wasn't shy about it. "We've been together 21 years. I have very thick skin," Hart joked.

"Very little affects me. I don't know what day she's talking about specifically, but it's probably just the temperature."

The duo, who met at the Summer X Games in 2001 and tied the knot at the Four Seasons resort in Costa Rica in 2006, have inspired each other throughout the years — with Pink calling Hart her musical "muse" while accepting the Icon Award at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles this year. "If he loved me perfectly I would have nothing to say," Pink said in her speech.

Pink and Carey Hart. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Pink and Hart also share two little ones — daughter Willow Sage, 11, and son Jameson Moon, 6 — who have a great sense of humor just like their parents.

Last month, Hart shared a video on Instagram of their daughter walking over to the family's kitchen sink, and rinsing something off when she's asked to. When she turned on the faucet, she immediately got sprayed in the face with water. The tween looks annoyed for a beat before laughing at the prank.

"Happy Fools Day!" Jameson can be heard yelling in the background as he laughed.

"Jamo and I got Willz good on April fools w/ the old 'zip tie on the sink spray nozzle' trick 🤣🤣," the dad of two wrote. "Hope everyone is having a great week! Hang in there, it's almost the weekend 🥴."

Pink recently spoke about her forthcoming Summer Carnival stadium tour, revealing that their kids will be joining her for the run of shows. The tour hits several countries across Europe before hitting the U.S. from July through November. "Willow has a job on tour," Pink revealed. "We just had to go over minimum wage, and it's different state to state."

Pink also took the opportunity to teach her daughter about salary negotiations ahead of her performances. "I said it's about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, 'I'll take $20. it's easier to do the math.' I'm like, 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself,' " said Pink. "I'm like, 'You'll take $25 so it's easier math.'"