Carey Hart Details Wife Pink & Son Jameson's 'Intense' Coronavirus Symptoms: 'Both Got Extremely Sick'

Though Carey Hart remains symptom-free from the coronavirus outbreak, his wife Pink and their 3-year-old son Jameson Moon were painfully affected.

The former motocross star, 44, recently detailed his family members’ symptoms during a phone interview with SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show. “It was intense. They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them, which debunked the whole theory that this only hit old people,” Hart said.

“My wife got it pretty bad as well. She has asthma. It totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing,” the father of two said of the 40-year-old singer’s pre-existing condition.

Hart recalled being at a motorcycle rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, before returning home just days before his loved ones got sick.

“We’ve been on full quarantine since March 11. My family, they hadn’t even left our house just because … there’s not much reason to leave our house, we’re just kind of homebodies. They’ve been pretty locked down since the 3rd or 4th of last month,” he shared. “I got home the 11th and they got started getting sick three or four days later. We did stay up in our farm for the most part of it.”

Remembering how his wife was “really nervous” about the quick spread of the coronavirus before it hit their own home, Hart said their family chose to go into lockdown due to concerns.

“When I got home on the 11th, we went full-blown lockdown, I mean nobody in, nobody out. Because at that time, we were assuming, ‘Hey, we live in a small town,’ and my wife and kids hadn’t gone anywhere,” Hart said. “I came home, I wasn’t showing any symptoms. So we were going this route that most people are in that is we don’t want to get this and we are going into full lockdown.”

Then, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, and their son Jameson became ill.

“The symptoms started to kick up, we probably stayed home for another 10 days and then my son took a turn for the worse. He’d have extremely high body temperature, I mean he was up around 102, 103, for a solid two, going on three weeks straight. The kid was in the bath four or five times a day trying to break his temperature,” Hart recalled. “Then, Alecia was progressively getting worse. So finally we made the decision to head down to our little place in L.A. to be closer to our pediatrician and my wife’s doctor. We ended up down in L.A. for five days and then once their symptoms started to break and get behind us, we came back home.”

Hart, who said he and their 8-year-old daughter Willow Sage have “zero symptoms,” also said son Jameson has not been tested for the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, we only had access to a test for my wife. Not that I don’t really feel we needed more, because we figure the four of us on top of each other for a couple of weeks at this point, one of us has it, we all have it at this point. You kind of have to assume that. We just took the lead on my wife’s test,” he said.

Pink announced her coronavirus diagnosis on social media April 3. “In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund,” the mom of two said.

