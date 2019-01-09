Carey Hart Writes Sweet Message to Wife Pink on Their 13th Anniversary: 'Very Grateful for You'

Pink and Carey Hart are celebrating 13 years of marriage!
On Tuesday, Hart penned a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram in honor of their wedding anniversary, alongside a scenic shot of the pair smiling.
“Can’t believe it’s our 13th wedding anniversary. Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!!” he jokingly wrote in the caption.
“I’m very grateful for you, baby. We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong,” he lovingly added including the years they were together before tying the knot in a hashtag.
Since saying ‘I do’ in 2006, the singer, 39, and her motocross racer husband, 43, have welcomed two children together: daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 2.
While the pair seems to have a picture-perfect marriage, Pink (born Alecia Moore) previously opened up to The Guardian about the ups and downs she’s faced in her relationship with Hart, revealing that it often takes work to maintain their marriage.
“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some,” Pink told the U.K. paper.
RELATED: Pink Opens Up About Married Life with Carey Hart: ‘You’ll Go Through Times When You Haven’t Had Sex in a Year’
“And then I’ll look at him and go: ‘I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s— you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again,'” she added of their relationship.
The couple has weathered their fair share of public drama. In 2008, they announced their separation — which fueled her emotional breakup album Funhouse — but the pair reconciled the following year.
“Then two weeks later I’m like, ‘Things are going so good, you guys.’ Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?” Pink continued. “Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”
Despite having difficult patches in their marriage, Pink recently demonstrated that her love for Hart was unwavering after a fan criticized her husband’s parenting on her Instagram post.
“You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father,” she fired back. “Answer me this: how often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development?”
RELATED VIDEO: Pink Opens Up About Married Life with Carey Hart
“Even better: what are your credentials in parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S–t, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teacher?” the Grammy winner continued.
“These are bold statements from a social media spectator. I won’t even unfollow you. It’s not worth the trouble. You sound like a person that could learn something by looking at all of this,” Pink said.
“God bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself,” she finished. “However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f—ing stranger.”