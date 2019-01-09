Carey Hart Writes Sweet Message to Wife Pink on Their 13th Anniversary: 'Very Grateful for You'

Pink and Carey Hart are celebrating 13 years of marriage!

On Tuesday, Hart penned a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram in honor of their wedding anniversary, alongside a scenic shot of the pair smiling.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Can’t believe it’s our 13th wedding anniversary. Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!!” he jokingly wrote in the caption.

“I’m very grateful for you, baby. We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong,” he lovingly added including the years they were together before tying the knot in a hashtag.

Since saying ‘I do’ in 2006, the singer, 39, and her motocross racer husband, 43, have welcomed two children together: daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 2.

While the pair seems to have a picture-perfect marriage, Pink (born Alecia Moore) previously opened up to The Guardian about the ups and downs she’s faced in her relationship with Hart, revealing that it often takes work to maintain their marriage.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some,” Pink told the U.K. paper.

RELATED: Pink Opens Up About Married Life with Carey Hart: ‘You’ll Go Through Times When You Haven’t Had Sex in a Year’

“And then I’ll look at him and go: ‘I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s— you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again,'” she added of their relationship.

The couple has weathered their fair share of public drama. In 2008, they announced their separation — which fueled her emotional breakup album Funhouse — but the pair reconciled the following year.

“Then two weeks later I’m like, ‘Things are going so good, you guys.’ Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?” Pink continued. “Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”