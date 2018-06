A Hip-Hop Romance! Cardi B and Offset's Road to (a Secret!) Marriage in 9 Clicks

Two months after his public proposal, Offset was caught in the center of a cheating scandal after videos surfaced showing the rapper in bed with multiple women. While he refused to address the allegations in his Rolling Stone interview, Offset did remind the reporter that “It’s my real life.” He continued: “It ain’t no gig. It ain’t no f–ing game, you know what I’m saying?”

Cardi B, on the other hand, took a much more direct approach by tweeting her thoughts on the matter. “No, it’s not right for a [n—-] to cheat…But what you want me to do?” she wrote. “Go f— me another n—-? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s— happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.”