"WAP" recently scored a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Cardi B Says She Wishes She Could Perform 'WAP' Live: I Would Have 'Went Crazy'

Cardi B hopes she can one day perform "WAP" live for her fans.

While basking in the success of her hit new song with Megan Thee Stallion, the singer admitted to fans that she was disappointed that she wouldn't be able to perform "WAP" live anytime soon, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic put a halt to large gatherings.

"Yoooo I wanna perform WAP so bad with a lot ass crowd. I miss shows and festivals," Cardi shared on Twitter. "Yoooooo I would of went crazy."

Earlier this year, the pandemic forced numerous concert and show cancellations in a worldwide effort to contain the spread. Cardi hasn't performed on stage since 2019.

"We miss you performing! It would’ve been such an iconic performance," one fan page replied to Cardi's tweet.

Another added, "Girllllllllll we KNOW you would’ve went crazy!!! I seen you when you was preggo with lil Kulture and you still KILLED the stage literally gave me everything you got!!!"

Cardi's tweet comes after "WAP" recently scored a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It became the first song to spend its first two consecutive weeks at the top of the Hot 100 chart since Ariana Grande's "7 Rings," which ultimately scored five weeks in a row at No. 1.

The music video for the song also broke the internet last month and has amassed over 175 million views.

JaQuel Knight — the video's choreographer, director and creative director — recently chatted with PEOPLE to talk about leading Megan and Cardi in what he said was the "hardest and craziest" project.

"I don't think I've done anything harder than pulling off a production like this video: casting and rehearsing talent, rehearsing one-on-one with the artists in the middle of a pandemic," he said. "It was literally the hardest and craziest thing ever."

Image zoom Cardi B/Youtube

Knight also said he knew from the start that the song was going to be a smash hit.

"Once I heard Megan's part come in, I was like 'Cardi, you know this is about to break the internet?'" the 30-year-old recalled telling Cardi B. "'You know this is going to be the biggest record of all time, right?'"

"There's power within the lyrics,” Knight added. "For me, it was really important that we displayed a sense of power and strength. It was really important that we took the power back and placed it in the hands of women."