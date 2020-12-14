"I wish you more positivity and wisdom," the rapper captioned a video of her husband kissing her neck

Cardi B Sends Love to Husband Offset on His 29th Birthday: 'I Wish You Many More'

Happy birthday Offset!

The Migos star turned 29 on Monday and his wife Cardi B, 28 shared a sweet message on Instagram in honor of his special day.

"Happy birthday Hubs ❤️ I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart. Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line (somebody gotta be the mean 1 😅) I❤️u . Let's turn it up tonight !!" the rapper captioned a video of her husband coming up behind her, kissing her neck and massaging her shoulders and breasts.

Fans shared their adoration for the couple in the comments. "Birthday blessings ❤️," one person wrote. "Love from Turkey 🇹🇷 ❤," added another. "Happy birthday @offsetyrn 😍😍😍," a third person commented.

Offset recently came to his wife's defense after rap veteran Snoop Dogg commented on the risqué nature of her and Megan Thee Stallion's lyrics in their latest collab, "WAP."

In a brief encounter with TMZ on Saturday, the rap star responded to Snoop's opinion — which the "Sensual Seduction" hitmaker shared in his new interview with Central Ave's Julissa Bermudez.

"She's grown," Offset said of his Cardi, with whom he shares daughter Kulture, 2½. "I don't get in a female's business, so I'm just gonna say I hate when men do that."

He also added that there should not be a double standard when it comes to the subject matter in male and female artists' music. "As rappers, we talk about the same s—. Men can't speak on women — they're too powerful, first off. There's a lot of women empowerment, don't shoot it down. We never had this many female artists running this s—, they catching up to us, [even] passing us and setting records. That [song] is two women on one record — that is a very successful record."

Offset continued: "We should uplift our women and not say what they can or can't do. You know how long women have been told they can't do something or they shouldn't do this or they have been blackballed out of entertainment? So, I stay out of female stuff ... It's entertainment. You can go on YouTube to see people shoot videos with guns and talk about killing. We can't really be judgmental on certain things, but certain things we aren't."

This fall has been filled with ups and downs for the pair — Cardi filed for divorce in September, but she and Offset had reconciled by early November, leading her to call off the split.