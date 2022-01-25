Cardi B Awarded $1.25 Million in Libel Lawsuit Against YouTuber Accused of Making 'Malicious' Claims

Cardi B filed a libel lawsuit in March 2019 against vlogger Tasha Kebe for allegedly making "degrading and harassing" remarks about her on YouTube

Cardi B has won her libel case against YouTuber LaTasha Kebe, a.k.a. Tasha K.

The "I Like It" rapper, 29, was awarded $1.25 million in damages on Monday by a federal jury that found Kebe liable for libel, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The verdict follows a two-week trial that featured testimony from both women. A rep for Cardi has not commented.

In her lawsuit filed in March 2019, Cardi accused Kebe of making "malicious" claims against her, such as alleging the rapper was a prostitute, cheated on her husband, used cocaine, and contracted herpes and HPV.

The Grammy winner also said Kebe tried to "destroy" her career by intentionally making "false" claims about her.

Cardi alleged the "degrading and harassing" remarks first began around April 2018, when Kebe shared a video, via her YouTube channel unWinewithTashaK, claiming Cardi's pregnancy with daughter Kulture, 3, could result in a child born with special needs.

On Jan. 13, Cardi testified that she became "extremely suicidal" over Kebe's allegedly false claims about her.

"I felt extremely suicidal," Cardi said in court, according to Billboard, adding that she also felt "helpless."

She also said, per TMZ, "I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband."

The Hustlers star stated that she suffered fatigue, weight loss, migraines, and anxiety, as Kebe spread the speculation to her nearly 1 million YouTube followers in videos uploaded in 2018 and 2019, Billboard reports.

"Only an evil person could do that s---," Cardi said, before apologizing to the judge for using profanity.

Kebe has denied any wrongdoing and attempted to file her own lawsuit against Cardi for assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, alleging that the rapper "began to publicly trash" her on the internet, resulting in Kebe allegedly being threatened.

Judge William M. Ray II dismissed Kebe's allegations in July, Rolling Stone reports.

"Kebe has failed to produce any evidence that plaintiff herself threatened Kebe or made her believe that she was going to harm her," he determined.