"Not only was it an amazing song that broke so many records, but it was a conversation that I never thought was going to be so big," she said

Cardi B Says 'WAP' 'Pissed Off a Whole Bunch of Republicans' for 'No Reason': It 'Was Just Weird'

Cardi B is laughing off the "WAP" critics!

The 28-year-old rapper accepted the Billboard's woman of the year award from Breonna Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer on Thursday night. During her speech, Cardi B opened up about her journey to success and the recent virality of her track "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion — and its critics.

"This year, when it came to music, I had so many things planned. I had so many projects that I wanted to come out," she started. "Unfortunately, due to COVID, I couldn't put out the visuals the way that I wanted, it messed up my creative space. I think everyone this year was just messed up."

"So I'm just grateful and thankful that the song that I actually did put out this year, which was 'WAP,' featuring Megan Thee Stallion, not only was it an amazing song that broke so many records, but it was a conversation that I never thought was going to be so big," she added with a laugh. "It pissed off a whole bunch of Republicans for no reason. It was just weird."

The mother of daughter Kulture Kiari, 2, also gave a message to "just regular girls" about worrying how people would accept her.

"When I came into the music industry, I didn't know if these people were going to accept me," she said. "Throughout the years, if you listen to my mixtapes and you listen to my music now, I have progressed because I wanted to progress. I want to be the best I can at anything I do and, you know, you got to put your mind to it."

The Bronx, New York native also spoke about her ascent to stardom and the struggles that came with it.

"I always wanted to be an artist, but you know, when bills come, situations come, you're just like, 'Damn, what am I going to do in the next five, four years?'" she said. "And you're just working to survive and pay bills and everything, and that's not what life is about."

"Life is about making your dreams come true, but in order to make your dreams come true, don't think that it's gonna come and fall from the sky to your lap," she added. "You actually gotta put in the work. You gotta be ambitious. You gotta network. You gotta become great at what you do. You gotta be able to take criticism — believe it or not, y'all be saying I don't take criticism, but yes I do."

"I practice so I can become better and better," she ended. "There's hope. There's hope for your dreams."

Just this week, Cardi's "WAP" collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, 25, called the conservative backlash regarding their song "a little weird."

"First of all, I wanna say thank you to Cardi for even putting me on the song," she told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. "But, I mean, I felt like that was really, like, a little weird. I know the Republicans have been having a bad year and they probably needed to take their frustration out somewhere."