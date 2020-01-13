Cardi B Tells Her Followers That She Wants to Be a 'Politician': 'I Can Shake the Table'

Cardi B has conquered the music world, so now she’s set her sights on Capitol Hill.

Over the weekend, the Grammy Award-winning artist shared that she was thinking about making a career shift.

“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment [sic],” the star wrote on Twitter.

The “Invasion of Privacy” rapper, 27, explained that her interest was piqued after watching documentaries about war, saying that she wishes she saw more patriotism in the American people.

“Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American,” she wrote.

However, Cardi recognized that it wouldn’t be an easy transition, telling her fans she would go back to school before trying to run for office.

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I dead— have sooo much ideas that make sense,” she wrote. “I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

She also told her fans that she will eventually upload “a video or a live talking about” her plans to run for Congress “another day,” as she said there was a lot “I will have to explain.”

Cardi’s recent interest in politics isn’t the first time the musician has publicly voiced her curiosity in the subject. In 2018, the artist told GQ magazine that she loves political science and government, and that she was “obsessed with presidents” and with “how the system works.”

In January 2019, Cardi went viral when she shared a rant about the government shutdown, during which she talked about her “passion” for politics.

“It just really gets me upset when people say, ‘Oh you doin’ this s—, you’re dumb, you shouldn’t be talking about this s—’… This is a passion that I have,” she continued, before explaining that in addition to taking AP history and government classes in high school, she has spent a lot of her free time researching world history.

In the video, Cardi also slammed President Donald Trump for forcing some federal employees to return to work without being paid and trying to construct a border wall, telling her fans “we need to take some action.”

Conservative FOX Nation host and commentator Tomi Lahren responded to the clip by insulting Cardi’s intelligence. However, the rapper fired back, telling Lahren that she was “so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much.”

A few months later, in July, Cardi defended Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota when a crowd at Trump‘s rally in North Carolina began chanting “Send her back!” This followed Trump’s racist attack on Omar and three other Democratic congresswomen of color where he told them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” (Omar was born in Somalia but is a naturalized U.S. citizen.)

Sharing a photo of Omar beaming with her colorful hijab on, Cardi wrote alongside the image, “You know you that b—- when you cause all this conversation 💁🏽‍♀️” — quoting a lyric from Beyoncé’s 2016 song “Formation”.

That same month, Cardi also sat down with 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to film a campaign video for younger voters, telling viewers, “Let’s feel the Bern.”

During Cardi’s latest political thoughts, the official “People for Bernie” Twitter page showed their support for the rapper and her dream of joining Congress, sharing a campaign poster that read “The People for Cardi B.”

“We got you,” the post said.

Amid the recent growing tensions between the United States and Iran, Cardi also reminded her fans that this was “no joke,” and said she would be filing for her Nigerian citizenship as Trump is “putting Americans live[s] in danger.”