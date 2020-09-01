"She was on vacation and she wasn’t in town," Cardi B said of Lizzo

Cardi B Reveals She Wanted Lizzo to Be in 'WAP' Music Video: 'I Had a Whole Vision'

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video featured a fierce crew of women but there was one more star the rapper had a vision of including.

The rapper, 27, told Hot 97 in a recent interview that she was hoping to include Lizzo in the infamous video, which features stars like Kylie Jenner, Normani and Rosalía, but the "Truth Hurts" singer was out of town during the video shoot.

"I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that," Cardi said, according to Page Six and Metro. "But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town."

"I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,' because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything," she said.

The "I Like It" rapper went on to say that "it was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential.”

The song is Cardi's fourth to earn the coveted No. 1 spot — following "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It," and "Girls Like You" — and Megan's second after her "Savage" remix, featuring Beyoncé, topped the Hot 100 earlier this year in April.

"WAP" also racked up the most first-week streams for a single with 93 million listens, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, as reported by Billboard.

Despite the success of "WAP," the song has also come under fire from fans who claim it is overly explicit within the context of the hip-hop and rap genre.

Cardi, however, has defended her hit song.

"The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music," she said last week on the Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "Other people might think it's strange and vulgar, but to me it's almost like really normal, you know what I'm saying?"

Cardi, who shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with her rapper husband Offset, said she wouldn't let her toddler jam out to "WAP," but added that it should go without saying since her music is not for kids.