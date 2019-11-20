From Farting and Fake News to Fangirling: Everything We Learned About Cardi B from 73 Questions

Cardi B is nothing less than an open book.

No matter the celebrity, Vogue‘s 73 Questions series is bound to reveal a new factoid or two, and Cardi’s installment proves to be just as eclectic and off-the-wall as the rapper herself. Fans of the 27-year-old Grammy winner should be careful with these five revelations from the interview session, which was conducted inside Cardi’s grandmother’s New York City apartment as she cradled her napping daughter Kulture Kiari.

Not included in the list is Cardi’s most shocking statement of all — she believes herself to be “boring.” Okurrr!

Image zoom Cardi B Michael Kovac/Getty Images

1. She wishes people would stop asking about her butt

Cardi can’t quite wrap her head around why so many people are fascinated by her figure.

“I hate when people ask me questions about my butt,” she said, flat out. “People are so obsessed about knowing about the enhanced butt process that it’s like, lord.”

Instead, why not ask her about current events and trending topics in the zeitgeist? “I love when people ask me trendy topics, and I love to debate about them,” she said. “That’s what I want people to ask me more.”

It’s not like Cardi isn’t going to acknowledge her ample assets anytime soon, however. When she phoned her husband Offset midway through the interview, she used her backside as a metric for quantifying the affection she holds for the father of her daughter.

“I love you bigger than my ass — and my ass is big,” she joked.

And on a more serious note, if the tables were turned and it was her that got to ask the questions, she would turn to the president for a simple answer: “If you don’t love every American citizen, why become president?”

RELATED: From Butt Injections to Cheating Admissions: Cardi B’s Wildest Confessions

Image zoom Cardi B and Rihanna Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

2. She still gets starstruck — specifically around Beyoncé, Rihanna and Lady Gaga

Though, when it comes to legends and industry superstars, she estimates she’s “met them all” by now, Cardi still gets starstruck around a handful of music heavyweights, namely Beyoncé, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

“Every single time, they do me like —,” she said, then simulating how she freezes up and shrinks into an awkward, shy version of herself in their presence.

Flashing all the way back to high school, Cardi has always counted herself a Little Monster, once performing the pop singer’s “Bad Romance” at a talent show.

“We love you in the ‘hood, Lady Gaga,” she said with a laugh.

Image zoom Lady Gaga and Cardi B Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

RELATED: Lady Gaga Defends Cardi B After Some Suggest the Rapper Didn’t Deserve Her Win at the Grammys

3. She loves to “cook” PB&Js

Cardi doesn’t have time to prepare a four-course meal, and she’s not against whipping up a classic sandwich go-to when she’s feeling hungry. “My favorite thing to cook is peanut butter and jelly because it’s fast to make,” she laughed. Fans probably should have known of her affinity for PB&Js, too, given her NSFW lyrics to her 2016 song “Lit Thot.”

RELATED: All of Cardi B’s Candid Moments That Landed Her in Hot Water

Image zoom Cardi B, 2018 Kevin Mazur/Getty

4. She had a difficult time adjusting to fake stories about her in the news

The “Press” rapper has more than a few choice words for tabloids that cover her every move, but she said she has learned to ignore the headlines and stay true to herself.

“The funniest thing that I read about myself? I don’t even know what to tell you, there’s always something funny every goddamn week,” she said. “… It’s like you’re never in peace, even when you’re not even doing anything.”

Cardi said she feels most vulnerable when people say “so many mean things” about her, and she’s taken steps to ensure she doesn’t dwell on the bad publicity.

And entering motherhood hasn’t changed the way tabloids portray her, from her point of view: “It’s still has been the same. People still talk about me like if I don’t have a kid. But, I know I’m a different person now, so whatever.”

5. She has a … bizarre … guilty pleasure

When Cardi called up Offset, he identified her worst habit as being on her smartphone too frequently, but there seems to be another habit more alarming about the “Bodak Yellow” artist. “My guilty pleasure is smelling my farts,” she proclaimed near the close of the interview.

I need y'all to pray for me ,nothing wrong with me I just be smelling my own farts 😂😂 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 10, 2017

I don't understand why my farts smells like beef jerky and I haven't ate beef in 4 days🤔How does that work broo — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 5, 2017

It may not be a new admission from Cardi (she’s tweeted about her specific flatulence odors in the past), but something about her boldly professing the statement here, daring anyone to judge her, makes it all the more notable.