Cardi B Tries Holistic Healing in Attempt to Live Stress-Free: 'I'm Scared'

"I don't feel peaceful — I'm scared," the rapper says of the acupuncture treatment in the latest episode of Cardi Tries

Cardi B is digging in deep to find inner peace.

On the latest episode of Cardi Tries — taped while the rapper was still expecting her son, who was born in September — Cardi hilariously attempts to find healing and her inner guru through holistic self-care methods.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video opens with Cardi, 29, explaining her need to unwind, "Now that I'm pregnant I want to be as stress-free as I can. I had a little episode and I feel like I was stressed out so much that I had to go to the hospital."

Sah D'Simone, a spiritual guide and meditation teacher then proceeds to take the "Up" rapper through different holistic self-care practices to "tap into her spiritually sassy side."

Cardi Tries Cardi B | Credit: Cardi Tries/Facebook Watch

The self-care practices included an ear coning, acupuncture, a sound bath and a forgiveness painting ceremony.

Cardi was freaked out when she first realized the ear coning involved fire, "How am I supposed to be at peace when I know there's fire near me face?" In the end, however, she said she "loved" it and felt that she could "hear better."

When it came to the acupuncture, Cardi was afraid and made D'Simone go first. She then kept repeating she does "not like needles" and was screaming when it was placed in between her eyebrows.

"I don't feel peaceful — I'm scared," she adds.

After going through the rest of the treatments, including the forgiveness painting ceremony which involved releasing negative energy, Cardi jokes she holds "a lot of grudges."

By the end of the episode, however, Cardi says she's "more in peace with myself." "Even the people that cause me pain, I wish you well."

Cardi Tries Cardi B | Credit: Cardi Tries/Facebook Watch

Last month, in an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, Cardi was joined by Ciara and chef Kwame Onwuachi, and the mom of two rolled up her sleeves to tackle her fear of whipping up Thanksgiving dinner.

In the clip, Cardi and Ciara, 36, revealed their favorite Thanksgiving dishes were turkey and mac and cheese, respectively. They were then "ordained" as chefs by Kwame, 32.

"I don't know why I'm getting nervous. I'm embarrassed. I can't cook," the rapper fake cried, as she puts on her apron.

Of the process, Cardi admitted in the end, "I just felt like I been getting lied to my whole life because it's like… when your family does it, they put like the bags on top of it, and they do it in a very old pot. And he just did it so simple like the young kids' way."