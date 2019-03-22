Watch Out Kardashians, Cardi B Is Trademarking Her Famous Catchphrase 'Okurrr'

Cardi B has trademarked her famous catchphrase “Okurrr.”

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Cardi, 26, made the major “money move” on March 11 for merchandising purposes.

The New York rapper has plans to plaster the phrase on paper goods — such as cups and posters, according to The Blast. “Okurrr” will also be featured on a soon-to-be-released clothing like that features pants, shirts and hoodies.

While the phrase only has three R’s, Cardi has also filed a trademark for a version with only 2 R’s, The Blast reported.

Last April, Cardi opened up about her use of the phrase on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s like a cold pigeon in New York City,” Cardi told Jimmy Fallon, making the sound. When asked to describe what the phrase is used for Cardi said, “It depends on the situation that you’re in. Like if somebody checks somebody it’s like ‘Okurrr.'”

Cardi also used the saying when she made a cameo during the Super Bowl LIII Pepsi commercial.

The 30-second commercial, which was of course titled “Okurrr” shows the “I Like It” rapper playfully reassuring diner customers that Pepsi is, in fact, okay to drink… though it takes them a bit to understand what sound she’s making.

Although the phrase is officially Cardi’s she’s not the only celebrity to use it.

Back in 2017, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all used the phrase on several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Cardi B Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

However, Khloé didn’t originate the phrase either. It actually derives from RuPaul’s Drag Race season six contestant Laganja Estranja, who used it first on the show.

Estranja, 30, called out Kim Kardashian West for using the phrase after a fan suggested she make an “Okurrr” Kimoji.

“YES GREAT IDEA! ADDING NOW!” Kardashian West, 38, wrote.

“POOR ME! Another one of my word candies has been stolen!!” Estranja wrote back on Twitter.

The news of Cardi’s trademark filing comes a few weeks after it was announced that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper along with Post Malone will be performing on a three-night-hip hop, adults only cruise hosted by DJ Khaled.

The “Days of Summer Cruise” will set sail on June 28 from Miami, Florida, and will visit Half Moon Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas. While on board the Carnival Victory, guests can enjoy a world-class spa, casino, 24-hour dining, and drinks at one of the vessel’s six bars, including a tequila bar and a station where you pour your own beer.