Watch Cardi B Give Tough Love to an Aspiring Rapper Contestant on Netflix's Rhythm + Flow

From stripper to rapper to actress, Cardi B can now officially add spirited mentor to her flourishing résumé.

On her new gig as a judge on the Netflix series Rhythm + Flow, the streaming service’s new hip-hop competition, alongside Atlanta’s very own Tip “T.I.” Harris and Chicago-bred Chance the Rapper, Cardi B as well as guest judge Fat Joe gave a pep talk to a contestant to embrace his presence on stage as a larger man in one of the episodes.

“I dig your look, you know, I’m Fat Joe, I made a living off being a fat dude. But, you gotta step your punch lines up, especially,” the 49-year-old rapper said. “If you’re gonna pick that slow ass beat, you gotta come up with the motherf—ing balls.”

Image zoom Fat Joe and Cardi B Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

“You know what Fat Joe, Big Pun, Rick Ross, Biggie all have in common?” Cardi B asked. “They have this confidence and they have this swag that makes skinny d— wanna be them.”

Some voices from the audience can be heard to agree with the 26-year-old Bronx native, including guest judge Fat Joe, who chimed in with, “I dig that.”

“They make bitches wanna lick f—ing icing off their f—ing stomach, you know what I’m saying?” the Grammy-winning rapper said, as the audience erupted in cheers and laughter. “You gotta come here like you own it. They all came in the game like they own it. I feel like you need that confidence.”

The most recent trailer, which dropped Sept. 25, gives fans a detailed overview of what the streaming service’s first music reality show will entail.

“Success in this line of work looks a million different ways. There is a criteria that you gotta meet,” Chance the Rapper says in the trailer.

“We owe it to the public to comb the streets of our home cities,” T.I. continues.

The show will follow the three judges in their travels to their hometowns New York, Atlanta, Chicago, as well as Los Angeles searching for hip-hop’s next big star. The three judges will enlist the help of different A-list guest judges in each episode, some of which include Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, Quavo, Jhené Aiko, Royce da 5’9″ and even Nipsey Hussle, who made an appearance before his death in March.

“Let the games begin, hah!” Cardi B says in the clip, as she eats a strawberry on a private jet.

Rhythm + Flow will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Oct. 9.