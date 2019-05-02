Cardi B had a big night at Wednesday’s 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and she was glad to have husband Offset by her side.

The “I Like It” rapper shared a sweet message to Offset on Instagram Wednesday night, gushing about him in the caption to a video of the two walking to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“I love you babe ❤️” Cardi, 26, wrote. “Thank you for always uplifting and encouraging me and loving my crazy ass.”

Her words came after the happy couple showed off some major PDA on the red carpet.

Looking stunning in an ab-baring, two-piece yellow gown, Cardi B and her 27-year-old beau kissed and touched tongues on the red carpet as they posed for photos.

Cardi (who was up for 21 nominations total at the show) went on to have a big night, winning six awards, including the top 100 hot song award for her collaboration with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You,” and top female rap artist award.

She previously opened up about being acknowledged in an Instagram video she posted after the nominations were announced: “I remember when all I ever wanted to do was chart on the Hot 100 Charts,” she said. “I was like, if I chart, I’m official.”

It’s been a landmark year for Cardi.

She recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which was certified as 3-times platinum; she and Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari, last July; she confirmed in January that she is planning on releasing another album sometime in 2019; and in February, she took home the best rap album trophy at the Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, days after collaborating during Offset’s set at Coachella’s #REVOLVEFestival, Cardi and Offset made beautiful musical together last month in the steamy video for their new collaboration, “Clout.”

The song is the first single off of the Migos MC’s solo album, Father of 4.

In the clip, the pair — who briefly split late last year — appeared to very much back on. The two got grabby amid a striking yellow background, with Cardi straddling the father of her daughter while donning leather gear decked out in chains.