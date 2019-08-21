Cardi B Rips into NYPD with Profanity-Laden Tirade: 'Suck a Fart and Suffocate on It, F— You!'

Cardi B has some harsh words for the New York City Police department after force allegedly shut down a “back to school” event hosted by her friend.

In a since-deleted video originally shared to Instagram Live on Tuesday, TMZ reports that the Bronx-born rapper accused the NYPD of bullying the principal of a Brooklyn school into canceling a school supply giveaway her friend Star Brim was slated to host next week. According to Cardi, Brim had foot the bill for the event herself and was now losing money.

“I find that s–t so f—ed up by the NYPD … it’s like this is really for the kids,” Cardi, 26, reportedly said in the video. “Shorty was really coming out her pockets, just to help the community, and it was for kids to have a fun, positive day.”

Then Cardi unleashed the full extent of her rage. “I just find that s—t so f—ed up,” she reiterated. “F— you and motherf—ing suck a fart and suffocate on it.”

“F— you!” she added while flipping off the camera with her middle finger.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials are aware of Cardi’s displeasure, and they’re working to clear up the “miscommunication” around the event.

The “Bodak Yellow” MC has her own troubles with the law. Cardi is currently fighting an open felony assault case in the New York borough of Queens. The charges reportedly stem from an incident that occurred last August, when two bartenders, Baddie Gi and Jade, at Angels Strip Club claimed that Cardi ordered an attack on the women because she believed her husband, Migos rapper Offset, had had an affair with one of them.

A police spokesperson told CNN that Cardi was allegedly “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.” NBC New York reported Cardi was caught on camera tossing an ice bucket at the women.

She pled not guilty to the charges back in June.