Cardi B Tells Mariah Carey She Gets 'Nervous' Interacting with Other Celebrities: 'I'm Really Shy'

"We're doing this over the phone, but if it was in person, I wouldn't be able to look you in the eyes," Cardi B says to Mariah Carey

Even Cardi B gets "shy" around her favorite celebs.

Speaking with Mariah Carey for Interview magazine's March 2021 issue, the 28-year-old "Up" rapper tells the singer she still gets starstruck by many celebrities.

"You've settled into the whole celebrity thing," says Carey, 50. "In terms of connecting with other artists, are there people you've met and had great relationships with? Like, they're cool and you became friends. And then are there situations where you're like, 'Well, I guess I could have been friends with this person if they hadn't acted such and such a way?' I've noticed that in my life."

"A lot of celebrities invite me to places, but I'm really shy," responds Cardi. "We're doing this over the phone, but if it was in person, I wouldn't be able to look you in the eyes. That's how nervous I get around celebrities. And sometimes my head starts talking, like, 'Oh my gosh, I look stupid, I feel stupid, I'm dumb.' "

Adds Carey, "We all do that."

Cardi explains that she doesn't "want to get close to a celebrity and feel like we have a connection, and then out of nowhere they do some funny s--- and disappoint me."

"I've always had the same friends. I'm very loyal. If I'm your friend, I'm going to always ride hard for you," she says. "But if you don't ride hard for me or you do some funny s---, I'm going to feel a certain type of way. My husband [Offset] always tries to tell me, 'You can't think like that because you've got to network and this is not real life. You got to understand that.' "

The rapper says she often reminds herself that her work friends aren't going to treat her the same way as her "real friends."

"We're all just people, but this business can make certain celebrities into different people," says Carey. "I expect everybody to be real with me. Do you think that the business has changed you or have you seen it change other people who you may have known before they came up?"

"That's why I stay away from people," says Cardi, adding, "My fans want me to interact with more artists, but if I love their music, I don't want to meet them because I don't want to hate them."

Card, who posed nude for the Interview cover, also discusses her upcoming album with Carey during the chat.