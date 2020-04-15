Cardi B Tells Bernie Sanders His Nails ‘Look Quarantine’ During Instagram Live

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Cardi B has been a longtime supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, but she does have one criticism for the politician: his unmanicured nails!

On Tuesday, the rapper went live on Instagram calling in special guest “Uncle Bernie Sanders” to discuss a variety of topics ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to his recent endorsement of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

Before speaking to the former presidential candidate, the “Bodak Yellow” artist noted that she had been feeling “so nasty, so unattractive” while stuck at home, so she decided to paint her nails a bright blue color.

As soon as Sanders joined the chat, the first thing he did was make sure his nails lived up to Cardi’s standards.

“I want you to take a look at my nails. How are they looking?” the 78-year-old asked, holding up his unpainted nails to the screen.

“They’re looking very quarantine,” Cardi, 27, responded. “I can tell you’ve been in quarantine for a while now with those nails, but it’s okay Uncle Bernie.”

The unlikely duo navigated from the nail conversation to discuss Sanders’ recent decision to drop out of the 2020 presidential race — a campaign which the Hustlers star had been extremely supportive of over the past year.

In July, the musician sat down with Sanders to film a campaign video for younger voters, telling her viewers, “Let’s feel the Bern.”

“I had a fit because I was so hurt and upset that you dropped out of the race and everything,” Cardi told Sanders Tuesday. “I keep telling my people and my supporters that you guys really need to go and vote. Now we’re between 45 [President Trump] — we ain’t going to name him over here — and Joe Biden.”

The rapper then admitted that since she had been so focused on Sanders’ campaign, she has yet to do “her research on Joe Biden.”

Hoping to learn more about the former vice president, the “I Like It” singer asked Sanders why he was endorsing Biden for the White House job.

“A lot of people like the youth, they don’t rock with Joe Biden, because he’s conservative,” Cardi noted. “I want you to explain to my platform, why are you endorsing him?”

Sanders shared that his plan had always been to endorse whoever ended up as the Democratic nominee.

“Donald Trump, in my mind, is the most dangerous president in the modern history of America,” he said, warning that Trump “has got to be defeated.”

The senator also added that he wants to “work with Joe to see that he becomes a more progressive candidate.”

Cardi’s current involvement in the 2020 presidential race isn’t the first time the musician has publicly voiced her interest in politics. Back in 2018, the artist told GQ magazine that she loves political science and government, adding that she was also “obsessed with presidents” and with “how the system works.”

In January 2019, Cardi went viral when she shared a rant about the government shutdown, during which she talked about her “passion” for politics.