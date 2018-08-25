Cardi B Teases Song Collaboration with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and DJ Snake

Selena Gomez and Cardi B are teaming up in a new collaboration that is sure to make waves.

The “I Like It” rapper, 25, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of chairs on a set with her name, along with the names of Gomez, Puerto Rican rapper Ozuna and DJ Snake. Also on set was her 2-month-old daughter Kulture, who had her own tiny chair set up.

“Soon come 😉 ON SET !” Cardi B wrote in the caption.

Gomez, 26, was also spotted on set as her friend Theresa Mingus shared a boomerang of the “Wolves” singer on her Instagram Story Friday.

On Thursday night, she shared a video of a table full of chips, fruits and other assorted snacks.

“Back in L.A.,” she told her followers. “Can’t wait to get this work done.”

DJ Snake confirmed the collaboration was for his new single on his Instagram Story, writing, “In Los Angeles shooting the music video for my next single.”

In another Instagram Story, he also wrote the names of Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna.

The news of the upcoming music video comes after Cardi B won a MTV Video Music Award for best new artist on Monday. She also won song of the summer for “I Like It” and best collaboration for “Dinero” alongside DJ Khaled and Jennifer Lopez.

Gomez has also been keeping busy with her new album which is still untitled.

The “Back to You” singer confirmed her album is full of collaborations, although she didn’t disclose any names.

“It’s very honest, but playful and I felt like creatively it is in a really great direction,” she told fans during an Instagram Live session. “I just wanted it to feel like what is going on in my head, which was a lot.”

Gomez said she sought inspiration from some of her favorite artists to make the album, such as Drake, Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott.